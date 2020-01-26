Racial discrimination is ‘deeply embedded’ in NJ court system: probation officer
A New Jersey probation officer has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against administration and staff of the N.J. Judiciary in Trenton, alleging she has repeatedly been treated unfairly by a “cultu…
Desperate Trump looking for a Dem senator to vote to acquit him in effort to soften blow of impeachment
According to a report from the Washington Post, President Donald Trump is hoping to find at least one Democrat who will vote to acquit him as Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attempts to wrap the president's impeachment trial up as quickly as possible.
The report notes that the President has targetted Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV) as a likely candidate and the White House focus behind the scenes is the hope they can count on his one vote that would give the anticipated acquittal a partisan sheen.
Expert explains how the coronavirus is likely to spread in the US
Joe Biden tells New Hampshire voters that impeachment attacks show GOP fears him
