‘Remain in Mexico’ a year later: How a single policy transformed the US asylum system
SAN DIEGO — Over the last year, the Trump administration has dramatically changed the way the U.S. asylum system processes many of the people coming to the southwest border to seek protection.The admi…
First US case of person-to-person spread of coronavirus reported in Chicago
Trump official brags to evangelical broadcaster that taking land from Palestinians will boost ‘biblical tourism’
David Friedman, who serves as President Donald Trump's ambassador to Israel, told Christian Broadcasting Network reporter David Brody that President Donald Trump's new peace plan will restore Israel's "biblical territory" and open up new opportunities to evangelical tourists by seizing land currently held by Palestinians.
During the interview, Friedman explained to Brody that several historic sites in the Holy Land that are important to evangelical Christians currently can't be accessed because it's too "dangerous" for tourists to travel to the occupied territories.
"It's impossible to get there -- they're completely neglected," he said of the sites. "Why? Because Israel has not yet retained sovereignty over those territories."
Trump caught talking with indicted Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas in newly released recording
A new audio recording shows Rudy Giuliani's indicted henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman talking to President Donald Trump and a former lawmaker mentioned in their charging documents.
Trump has denied knowing the Ukraine-born businessmen, but multiple photos and recordings show Parnas and Fruman interacting with the president and his inner circle -- including this latest audio recording obtained by The Daily Beast.
The audio recording, from an April 2018 fundraiser dinner, shows the pair talking with Trump and former Rep. Pete Sessions, who was identified as "Congressman-1" in their October 2019 indictment on campaign finance violations.