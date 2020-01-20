Rep. Pramila Jayapal endorses Bernie Sanders for president
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president on Sunday—the latest high-profile endorsement for 2020 Democratic candidate.
“What I feel we need is a candidate who is entirely authentic about what’s wrong and steadfast about it and can rally people to believe he can trust them,” Jayapal told the Washington Post on Sunday. “Bernie has that. I can feel Bernie beating Trump.”
Sanders, she further explained, “has a clarity on policy prescriptions that goes right to the heart of what working people need.”
In a tweet, Sanders praised Jayapal as “a brilliant leader for progressive ideas.”
“She has led the fight against Trump’s racism, sexism and xenophobia” added Sanders. “Together, we will defeat Trump and build a working class movement and transform this country so it works for all.”
Jayapal will join Sanders in Iowa for a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday where she will make the endorsement official.
Progressive allies in Congress, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin—all of whom have already endorsed Sanders—applauded Jayapal for joining the growing club of Bernie backers.
“Progressives united to defeat Donald Trump,” tweeted Pocan, who co-chairs the CPC alongside Jayapal.
“Proud to work alongside Pramila every day,” he added, “and excited stand with her in the fight for working people to ensure Bernie Sanderss is our next president!”
“Really big deal,” said Ocasio-Cortez.
2020 Election
A 2020 reminder: 55% of US women between 18 and 54 would rather live under socialism than capitalism
As Democratic primary voters get ready to head to the polls beginning next month for the first votes of 2020, a reminder was issued Sunday that a majority of voting-age American women between the ages of 18 and 54—and just shy of half the people overall—would prefer living under under an economic system that more closely resembles the democratic socialist Nordic countries compared to the winner-takes-all capitalism that currently dominates in the United States.
Not raving Marxists clamoring for a state-run economy or communists calling for the abolition of private property, but the Harris poll conducted for "Axios on HBO" last year revealed that four in 10 Americans overall would rather live in country that provides a more comprehensive set of universal programs and a broader, more protective social safety net.
2020 Election
New York Times endorses Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar for president
The New York Times on Sunday endorsed Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic presidential nomination, its first time choosing two candidates.
The liberal newspaper's pick comes just a few weeks before the Iowa caucuses on February 3 which officially begins the presidential primary season.
The Times described Massachusetts senator Warren as the "radical" and Minnesota senator Klobuchar as the "realist" choice.
"An essential debate is underway between two visions that may define the future of the (Democratic) party and perhaps the nation," the editorial board wrote.
2020 Election
One-term presidents: Will Donald Trump end up on this ignominious list?
Donald Trump has many hardcore fans and many, many detractors. It's certainly possible he will be re-elected, but also clearly plausible that he will be a one-term president. General election polls have generally found him trailing in a head-to-heat matchup with either former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders, and roughly even with Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. It would be folly to say that he is definitely going to lose, to be sure, but it is equally foolish to act as if he has victory in the bag.