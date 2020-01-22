Republican Kevin McCarthy gets taken down by former top GOP colleague

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was attacked by a former Republican colleague who alleged McCarthy and his fellow members of Congress have allowed the House GOP to become the official shill for the White House.

In a profile for the New York Times, former Oversight Committee Chairman Tom Davis (R-VA) shamed the GOP House for the way that a once-respectable institution has fallen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congress no longer operates as an independent branch of government, but as an appendage of the executive branch,” said Davis. “He is made for that role.”

It certainly isn’t the first or only McCarthy mistake he’s made as a part of the GOP leadership. The piece recalled when McCarthy lost the speakership in 2015 after he claimed that the only purpose of the GOP’s inquiry into Benghazi was to ensure Hillary Clinton wasn’t elected.

Read the full piece here.