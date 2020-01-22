Quantcast
Republican Kevin McCarthy gets taken down by former top GOP colleague

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was attacked by a former Republican colleague who alleged McCarthy and his fellow members of Congress have allowed the House GOP to become the official shill for the White House.

In a profile for the New York Times, former Oversight Committee Chairman Tom Davis (R-VA) shamed the GOP House for the way that a once-respectable institution has fallen.

“Congress no longer operates as an independent branch of government, but as an appendage of the executive branch,” said Davis. “He is made for that role.”

It certainly isn’t the first or only McCarthy mistake he’s made as a part of the GOP leadership. The piece recalled when McCarthy lost the speakership in 2015 after he claimed that the only purpose of the GOP’s inquiry into Benghazi was to ensure Hillary Clinton wasn’t elected.

Read the full piece here.


Former senator reveals to Maddow how one brave Democrat can reveal key document in impeachment trial

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Near the end of Wednesday's impeachment trial, Chief Justice John Roberts announced that an agreement had been made to allow senators to read supplemental testimony from Vice President Mike Pence aide Jennifer Williams.

The document will remain classified, despite claims that there is no classified material in the document, only evidence that is damning to the president.

"In terms of this document potentially being improperly classified, which is something that has been raised in writing by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and raised on the floor of the Senate tonight by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA)," MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow noted. "Obviously, it was the vice president's office that said it was classified, they are getting publicly criticized for that. If it has been improperly classified and it should be something that the public can see, who adjudicates that?"

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz admits Trump’s legal defense was ‘like an 8th grade book report’ — only worse

Published

38 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) admitted that President Donald Trump's team of lawyers weren't quite the legal eagles that he thinks they might be, said Politico reporter Andrew Desiderio.

Questioned about his take on the way the case is unfolding in the Senate, Gaetz said that the House presented it like it was going to be on "cable news." For many that may be an insult, but it appears to Gaetz that was a compliment.

Desiderio said that Gaetz then lamented that the White House presented their case more like “an 8th-grade book report.”

New Trump rules give his own golf courses freedoms to pollute Florida — and 6 other states

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's golf courses could end up polluting streams and wetlands under a new rule by his administration.

"The Trump administration on Thursday will finalize a rule to strip away environmental protections for streams, wetlands and other water bodies, handing a victory to farmers, fossil fuel producers and real estate developers who said Obama-era rules had shackled them with onerous and unnecessary burdens," The New York Times reported Wednesday.

