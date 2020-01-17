Republicans are shooting for a much shorter impeachment trial than Bill Clinton’s: report

As President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate gets underway, Republicans are looking to speed up the pace of the trial, “eyeing a schedule that would maintain the same overall number of hours for opening arguments and senatorial questions as employed in Clinton’s case, but spreading it out over fewer days,” POLITICO reports.

Former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial was five weeks. Republicans want Trump’s to be shorter.

“In their partisan opening resolution, Republicans are considering providing 24 hours of opening arguments to both the House impeachment managers and the White House counsel. If each team wants to use the full amount of hours, they may have to do so over as few as two days, potentially leading to long trial days.”

