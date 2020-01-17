Republicans are shooting for a much shorter impeachment trial than Bill Clinton’s: report
As President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate gets underway, Republicans are looking to speed up the pace of the trial, “eyeing a schedule that would maintain the same overall number of hours for opening arguments and senatorial questions as employed in Clinton’s case, but spreading it out over fewer days,” POLITICO reports.
Former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial was five weeks. Republicans want Trump’s to be shorter.
“In their partisan opening resolution, Republicans are considering providing 24 hours of opening arguments to both the House impeachment managers and the White House counsel. If each team wants to use the full amount of hours, they may have to do so over as few as two days, potentially leading to long trial days.”
Trump is now feuding with Iran’s Supreme Leader on Twitter: ‘Make Iran Great Again!’
President Donald Trump is now replying directly to Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Twitter.
I Friday, Khamenei tweeted a screenshot of a Trump tweet, with a message of his own.
"The villainous US govt repeatedly says that they are standing by the Iranian ppl. They lie. If you are standing by the Iranian ppl, it is only to stab them in the heart with your venomous daggers," Khamenei posted.
"Of course, you have so far failed to do so, & you will certainly continue to fail," he added.
https://twitter.com/khamenei_ir/status/1218141834842660864
Trump retweeted the message, adding his own argument.
‘Contempt of Congress is illegal’ declared one of Trump’s newest attorneys – just days before the House voted to impeach
One of the lesser-known names on the new list of lawyers President Donald Trump approved to defend him during the Senate impeachment trial delivered a damning remark last month – damning for President Trump, that is.
"Contempt of Congress is illegal," said Robert Ray, who served as the final Whitewater independent counsel after Ken Starr.
The Washington Post's Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent report Ray made the stunning remark – one of the Articles of Impeachment essentially is contempt of Congress, or technically, obstruction of Congress – to The Daily Signal, a right wing website run by the conservative Heritage Foundation.
Trump raises tensions in Virginia as local authorities fear Richmond gun rally could be the next Charlottesville
President Donald Trump appeared to pour gasoline on a political fire in Virginia only days before a far-right protest that many are worried could result in violence.
Gun activists have been threatening civil war if the commonwealth's legislature enacts new gun safety legislation.
Right-wing militias sought to organize an armed action at the capitol, but Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to prevent firearms on the grounds.