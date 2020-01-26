Quantcast
Scientist explains the power of coffee

Published

1 min ago

on

You’re reading this with a cup of coffee in your hand, aren’t you? Coffee is the most popular drink in many parts of the world. Americans drink more coffee than soda, juice, and tea — combined.How pop…

Trump launches wild accusation at Schiff as a ‘sick man’ who must be made to pay for impeachment trial

Published

1 min ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning with an over-the-top Twitter attack at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), calling him a "sick man" and saying he needs to pay for leading the impeachment charge against him.

In a pairing of tweets, Trump charged, "The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!" before adding, "Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!"

Trump could also have been impeached for war crimes, assassinations and corruption: Law professor

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Democratic lawmakers are continuing to lay out their case for removing the president from office in the final day of opening arguments by Democrats in the historic impeachment trial of President Trump. Republicans will begin their opening arguments on Saturday. The Senate trial comes a month after the House impeached Trump for withholding congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate Trump’s political rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. On Thursday, House impeachment manager Jerrold Nadler made the case that a president can be impeached for noncriminal activity. During another part of Thursday’s proceedings, House impeachment manager Congressmember Sylvia Garcia relied on polls by Fox News to make the case that President Trump decided to target Joe Biden after polls showed the former vice president could beat Trump in 2020. For more on the impeachment trial, we’re joined by Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law and the former president of the National Lawyers Guild. Her most recent book is “Drones and Targeted Killing: Legal, Moral, and Geopolitical Issues.”

Racial discrimination is ‘deeply embedded’ in NJ court system: probation officer

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

