Sen. Robert Menendez calls for gun licensing as part of effort to stem mass shootings
WASHINGTON— U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez on Thursday introduced legislation to require gun owners to be licensed among other steps designed to address gun violence and mass shootings.Menendez, D-N.J., jo…
‘How far Trump will go?’ Terrifying portrait of GOP-vindicated president painted by columnist
Using attorney Alan Dershowitz's passionate -- as well as derided -- assertion that an American president has the leeway to do most anything if it will help get them elected if they believe it is "in the public interest" as a starting point, Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman claimed an even more unconstrained Donald Trump would be a dangerous thing.
Trump has a weirdly predictable habit of accusing disgruntled ex-administration members of begging: CNN
CNN's Daniel Dale has noticed a pattern when it comes to President Trump: When he falls out with a former supporter or administration member, he slanders the person by claiming they 'begged' him for something -- and former national security adviser John Bolton is the latest example of this pattern.
In the wake the earth-moving New York Times report that cited leaks from an unpublished manuscript of Bolton's upcoming tell-all book, Trump fired off a series of tweets at Bolton with questionable grammar, one of which claimed he "begged" Trump for a "non Senate approved job."
2020 Election
Cutting classes and unpaid leave: volunteers knock on doors for Democratic wannabes in Iowa
In the snow and bitter cold of an Iowa winter, thousands of volunteers from across the United States knock on doors and tout their candidate for next week's Democratic primary, their unpaid labor a testimony to how crucial they believe the vote is likely to be.
Wearing a bright yellow teeshirt emblazoned with the name Pete Buttigieg, the youngest candidate in a very large field, volunteer George Biagi had just arrived at Des Moines airport to join the fray from the sunnier climes of California.