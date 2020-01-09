Senate impeachment trial to begin next week declares Lindsey Graham — despite not having articles yet

Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will begin next week. That may be a challenge. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to convey the House’s Articles of Impeachment to the Senate and is under no legal or time requirements to do so.

“Hats off to Mitch McConnell for playing this very well. We’ll take the trial up next week,” Sen. Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday night, as The Hill reports.

Graham also took time to attack the House Speaker.

“You said it was urgent,” Graham said, as if he were speaking to her directly. “If you believe it to be urgent, send it to the Senate for disposition.”

“She’s losing Democrats in the Senate,” he claimed. “The impeachment dam of Nancy Pelosi is about to crack.”

Pelosi has been holding the Articles in order to obtain a fair and impartial trial, and conviction, of President Trump. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been actively working against those goals.