Seven Florida Republicans file slew of anti-LGBTQ bills
Seven Florida Republican lawmakers have filed four bills attacking the LGBTQ community.
NBC News reports “the bills would ban gender-affirming health care for transgender children, repeal municipal and county ordinances protecting LGBTQ workers, and legalize so-called gay conversion therapy in places that had banned the medically debunked practice.”
Conversion therapy has been compared to torture by those who have been victims of it, and states have been banning the practice given its ties to suicide and attempted suicide.
The lawmakers are Rep. Anthony Sabatini, Sen. Dennis Baxley, Rep. Bob Rommel, Sen. Joe Gruters, Rep. Michael Grant, Sen. Keith Perry, and Rep. Byron Donalds (images above, in order of NBC’s reporting.) (NCRM has added links to their Twitter accounts.)
Orlando Weekly’s Solomon Gustavo reports on House Bill 136, filed by Sabatini and Baxley, “which would make it a second-degree felony for health care practitioners to administer treatment for transitioning or changing a child’s sex.”
Robert Hyde ‘should end his bid for Congress’: Connecticut GOP says impeachment figure is hurting Republicans
One day after being caught up in President Donald Trump's impeachment, the Connecticut Republican Party is asking Robert Hyde to end his congressional bid.
Hyde's text messages were turned over to House investigators by Lev Parnas, which included shocking tales of surveilling the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.
The chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party said it is time for Hyde to go.
“I have asked Rob Hyde to end his bid for Congress. His campaign is a distraction for the Democrats to raise money and falsely label all Republicans with his antics. In my view he is not helping other Republican candidates or Donald Trump win," J.R. Romano posted to Twitter.
Ex-CIA official under Trump reveals the president’s disturbing use of intelligence — and doubts the reason for killing Suleimani
In a new post for the blog Just Security from the New York University Law School on Wednesday, a former CIA counterterrorist manager revealed details of his work under President Donald Trump and why he’s skeptical of the administration’s defense of killing Suleimani.
Douglas London, who worked at the CIA until the end of 2018, said he “often struggled in persuading the president to recognize the most important threats.”
Rather than caring about what career professionals thought were the biggest danger to the United States, Trump was instead interested in — what else? — actions that he could tout as personal victories. This drew the president toward what London called “celebrity targeted killing,” that is, the assassination of high-profile figures whose names could make a big splash in the newspapers. The killings of Ab? Bakr al-Baghdadi, the former leader of ISIS, and of former Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani fall into this category.
This is how Rachel Maddow will grill Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas during tonight’s exclusive interview
MSNBC gave breaking news treatment on Wednesday to a bombshell development in President Donald Trump's impeachment.
"I'm Ari Melber with Stephanie Ruhle and we are back with a major programming announcement," MSNBC's chief legal correspondent said. "Moments after the House voted to send these articles of impeachment to the Senate, we have news that affects all of it because tonight on MSNBC, the [Rudy] Giuliani associate at the center of the scandal -- who has been cooperating -- Lev Parnas and his lawyer will sit down with Rachel Maddow. It will air tonight at 9:00 p.m. eastern, Mr. Parnas essentially breaking his silence. He, of course, stands still under indictment in the Southern District of New York."