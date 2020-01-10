‘She impeached you’: Trump’s attack on Pelosi as ‘least successful Speaker in history’ instantly backfires

President Donald Trump’s latest attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has already backfired.

In a tweet posted on Friday morning, Trump said that Pelosi would go down as “the least successful Speaker in U.S. History,” despite the fact that she has already succeeded in passing the 2009 economic stimulus bill, the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street regulation bill, and most recently the impeachment of Trump himself on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will go down as perhaps the least successful Speaker in U.S. History! https://t.co/aTCkFW3pr4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2020

Given Pelosi’s already-impressive track record, Trump’s tweet was not the slam dunk he thought it was — especially when some of his followers pointed out Pelosi’s role in making Trump the third president in American history to get impeached in the House of Representatives.

Check out some of the reactions below.

She impeached you, and flipped the house. I’d say that is pretty fucking successful. — lisastark35 (@lisastark351) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

At least she’ll go down in history as the speaker of the house who IMPEACHED the most vile, corrupt, racist, criminal, POTUS in modern history.https://t.co/G8EiS65eXh https://t.co/D6FCtXqx7K — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And you will go down in history as the third impeached president of the USA. — Leslie (@diatribestress) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You will go down as the 3rd impeached President. The most corrupt President ever. pic.twitter.com/ceQXO47qog — larrysmith (@thelushlarry) January 10, 2020

Wrong!

But, you will forever be known as the 3rd impeached president. pic.twitter.com/ilbp7XqmW4 — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s living in your head brah pic.twitter.com/E1mPZmB5aA — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) January 10, 2020

Says the Impeached *president. — 🌺Leslie…Who Pd Kavanaughs Debts 🧘🏼‍♀️🥋✌🏼💋 (@lotusflowerom) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hahahahaha. 3rd impeached Prez in history says what now? — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) January 10, 2020

She will go down in history…that’s for sure. But not the way you’re thinking. pic.twitter.com/XOlrwjPIwF — Rudy’s going to prison (@CryptoJaythe1st) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

No she won't. Anyone affiliated with u will. pic.twitter.com/VXDErBdO52 — Christine (not the car)🌊🇱🇷🌊 (@DzinerChristine) January 10, 2020