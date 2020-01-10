Quantcast
‘She impeached you’: Trump’s attack on Pelosi as ‘least successful Speaker in history’ instantly backfires

47 mins ago

President Donald Trump’s latest attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has already backfired.

In a tweet posted on Friday morning, Trump said that Pelosi would go down as “the least successful Speaker in U.S. History,” despite the fact that she has already succeeded in passing the 2009 economic stimulus bill, the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street regulation bill, and most recently the impeachment of Trump himself on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Given Pelosi’s already-impressive track record, Trump’s tweet was not the slam dunk he thought it was — especially when some of his followers pointed out Pelosi’s role in making Trump the third president in American history to get impeached in the House of Representatives.

