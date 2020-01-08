Shiite militias may try to avenge Suleimani’s death by targeting US forces: Officials told members of Congress

A new report from the Daily Beast explained that the officials that briefed members of Congress Wednesday revealed that there is a fear Shiite militias in Iraq could attack United States military forces.
In multiple briefings, elected members in both chambers of Congress were told it might be more likely because Qassem Suleimani has a greater strategic influence.
“One of the sources said concerns include the possibility that the militias may try to avenge Suleimani’s death by targeting U.S. troops,” the report said. “Another said Soleimani acted as ‘somewhat of a check’ on the militias, and that no other Iranian official has the same ability to keep them from operating without a strategy.”
Such fears were not aired in public statements by President Donald Trump, who addressed the nation Wednesday morning. Trump’s officials have claimed that Suleimani’s death made the region safer. Vice President Mike Pence said in a CBS News interview that Iran is asking the militias not to target American troops in the wake of the bombings in Iraq Wednesday night.
Read the full report at the Daily Beast.
