Shiite militias may try to avenge Suleimani’s death by targeting US forces: Officials told members of Congress

Published

38 mins ago

on

A new report from the Daily Beast explained that the officials that briefed members of Congress Wednesday revealed that there is a fear Shiite militias in Iraq could attack United States military forces.

In multiple briefings, elected members in both chambers of Congress were told it might be more likely because Qassem Suleimani has a greater strategic influence.

“One of the sources said concerns include the possibility that the militias may try to avenge Suleimani’s death by targeting U.S. troops,” the report said. “Another said Soleimani acted as ‘somewhat of a check’ on the militias, and that no other Iranian official has the same ability to keep them from operating without a strategy.”

Such fears were not aired in public statements by President Donald Trump, who addressed the nation Wednesday morning. Trump’s officials have claimed that Suleimani’s death made the region safer. Vice President Mike Pence said in a CBS News interview that Iran is asking the militias not to target American troops in the wake of the bombings in Iraq Wednesday night.

Read the full report at the Daily Beast.


Newly released docs reveal the lengths to which the Trump administration tried to stop Ukraine ambassador from testifying

Published

52 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, watchdog group American Oversight published 42 new documents turned over by the State Department regarding the scheme to use military aid to pressure Ukraine into producing dirt against former Vice President Joe Biden.

One of the key facts detailed in the documents is a series of emails in which a State Department attorney instructed former Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch not to testify in the impeachment inquiry in the House — an instruction she emphatically rebuffed.

Mitch McConnell met Trump at the White House to coach him on how he’ll run the impeachment trial: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, CNN White House correspondent Kevin Liptak reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) met with President Donald Trump at the White House to coach the president on how the impeachment trial's format will work.

Mitch McConnell and President Trump met today at the WH and discussed the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. McConnell, one of the sources said, walked Trump through the trial format. @mkraju @PamelaBrownCNN @Phil_Mattingly pic.twitter.com/E6CJp6qiNm

