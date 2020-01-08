Signs of bipartisan support for limiting Trump’s ability to attack Iran are emerging: reports

This Thursday, the House is set to vote on a resolution to limit President Trump’s ability to take future military action against Iran without congressional authorization.

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward. Our concerns were not addressed by the President’s insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the Administration’s briefing today,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

While the resolution initially was met with pushback from Republicans, emerging reports suggest it may be getting more bipartisan support. In a tweet from Wednesday afternoon, CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe said that Senators Mike Lee (R-AZ) and Rand Paul (R-KY) emerged from all-senators briefing “to say they now support a Democratic plan for a new War Powers Resolution.”

MORE NEWS: @SenMikeLee and @RandPaul emerge from all-senators briefing to say they now support a Democratic plan for a new War Powers Resolution. Lee called the briefing “insulting” and worst he’s had from military officials in his 9 years here. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 8, 2020

According to O’Keefe, Lee was less-than-happy with the meeting — an account that was corroborated by CBS News’ Kathryn Watson, who tweeted that Lee said the fact that senators aren’t allowed to debate the merits of the US’s targeted killing of an Iranian general is “un-American,” “unconstitutional,” and “wrong.”

“I walked out there not only without answers … but having been told we shouldn’t debate this too much because it might be harmful,” Lee reportedly said.