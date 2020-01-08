Signs of bipartisan support for limiting Trump’s ability to attack Iran are emerging: reports
This Thursday, the House is set to vote on a resolution to limit President Trump’s ability to take future military action against Iran without congressional authorization.
“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward. Our concerns were not addressed by the President’s insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the Administration’s briefing today,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
While the resolution initially was met with pushback from Republicans, emerging reports suggest it may be getting more bipartisan support. In a tweet from Wednesday afternoon, CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe said that Senators Mike Lee (R-AZ) and Rand Paul (R-KY) emerged from all-senators briefing “to say they now support a Democratic plan for a new War Powers Resolution.”
MORE NEWS: @SenMikeLee and @RandPaul emerge from all-senators briefing to say they now support a Democratic plan for a new War Powers Resolution. Lee called the briefing “insulting” and worst he’s had from military officials in his 9 years here.
— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 8, 2020
According to O’Keefe, Lee was less-than-happy with the meeting — an account that was corroborated by CBS News’ Kathryn Watson, who tweeted that Lee said the fact that senators aren’t allowed to debate the merits of the US’s targeted killing of an Iranian general is “un-American,” “unconstitutional,” and “wrong.”
“I walked out there not only without answers … but having been told we shouldn’t debate this too much because it might be harmful,” Lee reportedly said.
Breaking Banner
Former GOP chair reveals why Republicans like Mike Lee are breaking from Trump on war with Iran
The former chairman of the Republican National Committee explained on Wednesday why Republicans like Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) are willing to split from President Donald Trump on the issue of war with Iran.
Michael Steele, who served as Lt. Governor in Maryland prior to leading the Republica Party, was interviewed Wednesday by MSNBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press Daily."
"Michael Steele, what I find interesting about his base on this one is like, 90% of the time the base just basically says whatever he says and blindly follow," Todd noted. "Not on this."
CNN
Lindsey Graham trashes Rand Paul and Mike Lee for criticizing Trump’s Iran briefing: ‘You’re empowering the enemy’
On Wednesday, following intense criticism of the intelligence briefing on the Iran strike by Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shot back at them ferociously when asked about their concerns by CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju — and accused them of "empowering the enemy."
"I think they're overreacting," he said. "I'm going to let people know ... to play this game with the War Powers Act, which I believe is unconstitutional, is that whether you mean to or not, you're empowering the enemy."
Watch below:
Just asked Graham about the criticism from Paul and Lee over Iran briefing. “I think they’re overreacting. I’m going to let people know ..to play this game with the war powers act, which I think is unconstitutional, is that whether you mean to or not, you’re empowering the enemy” pic.twitter.com/pnlISwkORb
Leon Panetta: Obama administration never debated killing Suleimani
Former United States Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta told MSNBC's Chuck Todd that it was never a question for President Brack Obama about killing former Maj. Gen. Qasem Suleimani.
"It wasn't debated, Chuck," Panetta said. "The reason it wasn't debated is that there was understandable concern that if you try to go after and kill a high ranking general in a country like Iran that you're going to increase the risk of war with that country. And the decision was made that that risk, frankly, wasn't worth it."
The same comment was reiterated by former Deputy Sec. State and Deputy NSA Antony Blinken, who told Christiane Amanpour that Obama certainly had the option, but never thought the "risk wasn't worth the reward."