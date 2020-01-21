Sketch artist captures Republican senator sleeping during impeachment trial

While Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) was speaking about how, as a former police chief, she worked to uphold the law, at least one Republican senator seemed to be nodding off.

It’s become clear through the first day of the impeachment hearings, that Republicans have no intention of taking the proceedings seriously. The House has asked for witnesses, and the GOP said no. The House asked for documents, and the Republicans said no. The House begged for transparency so the American people can at the very least see the information they have gathered that proves the House case. The Republicans also said no.

But the most remarkable failure came when a Republican senator cared so little about the impeachment that he appeared to fall asleep.

As a sketch artist captured, Sen. James Risch (R-ID) nodded off while sitting between Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO). Risch is 76 years old and in the top ten oldest senators in office.

You can see the sketch below:

NYT has a sketch artist covering impeachment, catching moments like Sen. Risch sleeping https://t.co/kXf9Voi0Og pic.twitter.com/fH5fee7In4 — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) January 22, 2020