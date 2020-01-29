’Star Trek: Picard’ has more in common with ‘Blade Runner’ than you’d expect
Jean-Luc Picard has seen things you people wouldn’t believe. Starships on fire off the shoulder of Wolf 359. He’s watched Riker’s eyes glitter in the dark in a holographic jazz club. And all those mom…
Breaking Banner
Mike Pompeo’s behavior is straight out of Nixon VP’s playbook: historians
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s expletive-laden dust-up with NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly is on message for the Trump-led Republican Party. Complaining that Kelly’s question about Ukraine was “another example of how unhinged the media has become in its quest to hurt President Trump and this Administration,” Pompeo has rallied the Republican base by slamming a journalist doing her job.
Whether he knows it or not, Pompeo is drawing from a playbook written a half century ago and perfected by a politician once voted the worst vice president in American history. Secretary Mike Pompeo, meet Vice President Spiro Agnew.
Breaking Banner
‘Our chances of ever exiting the nightmare are shrinking’: Paul Krugman explains how the GOP is getting worse
It is a great detriment to civil discourse that the divide between left and right in the United States is often depicted as being purely cultural — as if one’s politics were solely mediated by aesthetics, such as whether one prefers shooting guns or drinking lattes. This fabulist understanding of politics is harmful inasmuch as it masks the real social effects of the policy agendas pushed by left versus right. Seeing politics as aesthetic transforms what should be a quantitative debate — with statistics and numbers about taxation and public policy, questions of who benefits more or less from policy changes — and devolves it into a rhetorical debate over values.
Commentary
Trump’s EPA is about to give a big gift to the coal industry
Trump's EPA administrator wants to redraw our nation’s mercury standard to benefit coal-fired power plants that belch out nearly half the nation’s mercury emissions. But the agency’s Science Advisory Board is balking.
The board, headed by Trump administration appointee Michael Honeycutt who previously opposed tougher mercury standards, told the EPA it needed to look again at how much mercury people get from fish and the harm from mercury.