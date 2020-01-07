Quantcast
Stock futures fall as US air bases in Iraq targeted by Iranian attacks

Published

30 mins ago

on

Two Iraq air bases were bombed by Iranian missiles Tuesday night sending stock future crumbling along with it.

According to Fox Business, futures fell over 300 points around 6:45 pm ET, after reports that American bases were being fired upon.

CNBC confirmed:

Iran warned that they would be responding to the killing of one of their top generals with their own attacks, something President Donald Trump told the country’s leaders not to do or he would respond with an even larger attack.

“Losses late Tuesday in the U.S. follow a down day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all losing ground Tuesday in part due to rising tensions in the Middle East,” Fox Business said.

30 US soldiers killed in Iraq ballistic missile attacks: Iran state media

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

The Iranian government "caught America off guard" with ballistic missile attacks at military bases in Iraq that house US troops -- and Iranian state media are claiming to have killed 30 American service members, according to the Tehran bureau chief for NBC News.

Ali Arouzi reports Iran state media is claiming to have killed 30 troops, though Arouzi noted that report has not been confirmed.

He said "Iran is all in right now" and "all bets are off."

"If the U.S. retaliates, this is going to blow up beyond any imagination," he Arouzi warned.

Watch:

‘I hate it’: GOP senator says Iran launching missiles against Trump’s ‘failed’ foreign policy was ‘entirely predictable’

Published

36 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is relying upon the support of Republican senators as he prepares to be tried for impeachment, but one Republican senator went on MSNBC to slam the president's foreign policy after Iran reportedly fired ballistic missiles at multiple military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) blasted the administration for what he described as a failed foreign policy.

"Well, you know, I'm very worried about this. I hope and pray that none of our soldiers are injured or killed," Paul said.

"This has also been predictable. I think this maximum pressure campaign, where we give no off-ramp and there's no ability or attempt to engage, I think it's been a failure," he continued.

