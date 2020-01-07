Stock futures fall as US air bases in Iraq targeted by Iranian attacks

Two Iraq air bases were bombed by Iranian missiles Tuesday night sending stock future crumbling along with it.

According to Fox Business, futures fell over 300 points around 6:45 pm ET, after reports that American bases were being fired upon.

CNBC confirmed:

BREAKING: Dow futures extend losses, set to open down by 440 points tomorrow https://t.co/vLp9ejH6Or pic.twitter.com/qNIDVk73Nb — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 8, 2020

Iran warned that they would be responding to the killing of one of their top generals with their own attacks, something President Donald Trump told the country’s leaders not to do or he would respond with an even larger attack.

“Losses late Tuesday in the U.S. follow a down day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all losing ground Tuesday in part due to rising tensions in the Middle East,” Fox Business said.

