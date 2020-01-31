‘Stop lying’: GOP’s John Cornyn shredded for claiming impeachment trial heard from witnesses

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) insisted the Senate impeachment trial heard from witnesses — and he was met with furious backlash.

The Texas Republican claimed senators heard from witnesses after Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) revealed he would vote against hearing additional testimony during the Senate trial, and other Twitter users hammered Cornyn’s misleading claims.

“No witnesses? One of the most powerful messages coming out of this #ImpeachmentTrial is the media disinterest in reporting facts and determination to perpetuate a false narrative spun by the House managers,” Cornyn tweeted.

“All of the sworn testimony from House impeachment inquiry from 17 witnesses, as well as the documents received, was available and used in the #ImpeachmentTrial by both the House and POTUS. It is simply false to claim that there were no witnesses,” he added. “Indeed, House managers claim that the evidence supporting conviction is ‘overwhelming’ directly contradicts their claim about ‘no witnesses.’ Both can’t be true. No wonder the American people are wary of anti-Trump animus and media bias.”

No witnesses? One of the most powerful messages coming out of this #ImpeachmentTrial is the media disinterest in reporting facts and determination to perpetuate a false narrative spun by the House managers. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 31, 2020

Indeed, House managers claim that the evidence supporting conviction is “overwhelming” directly contradicts their claim about “no witnesses.” Both can’t be true. No wonder the American people are wary of anti-Trump animus and media bias. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 31, 2020

Cornyn’s claims failed to convince other Twitter users.

Stop lying. — bill pieper (@WilliamPieper) January 31, 2020

Call the witnesses. Treat your position in the Senate with respect. Show a little dignity and do the right thing. — Ian Hlavacek (@creatureian) January 31, 2020

You can spin as much as you want @JohnCornyn but this reeks of corruption. This is exactly what the framers did not want to allow. You have proved a lemming for the @GOP. #2020 We replace you. — Rachel Sollid (@Raclbaby2000) January 31, 2020

Do the right thing, Senator. Texas voters are watching. A trial must have witnesses! — Chan Chandler (@chanchandler) January 31, 2020

Look, John, you need to stop with this spin. If not one person of relevant association stands up and utters a single word as to the criminal question at hand IN THE SENATE, then YES, there were NO WITNESSES. — Jon Stefaniak (@mediumjon) January 31, 2020

When more info drops, and it will, your cowardly actions will look even more shameful than they do now. — ResisterSister (@TXResisterhood) January 31, 2020

You know who the witnesses are who you don’t want to be called. Stop the gaslighting. This is your legacy. It’s not good. — JimmyO, who benefits with Yovanovitch gone? 🧂 (@jimmyotx) January 31, 2020

Your circus has already organized 500 of us in Williamson county to replace you with the Democratic Nominee. — Texacrat says remove Cornyn (@pjcanzy77) January 31, 2020

I will crawl through class to knock on doors and vote you out of office. @mjhegar, get ready for a HIGHLY motivated Texan to join your Houston canvassing team. — Lady Justice is an OG (@GoadWilks) January 31, 2020

You’re complicit in a cover-up. You work for Trump, not Texas. — Lindsay (@lindsayinaustin) January 31, 2020

And I’m not listening to the media. I watched all of the hearings. I made up my own mind. I am a constituent and I want to hear from John Bolton. Why don’t you? — In 🇺🇸, trials need witnesses! 🌨💧🌊 (@jasonpcharlez) January 31, 2020

Which witness testified in the Senate trial? — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) January 31, 2020

You’re gaslighting people here Johnny. But question: You realize when the Democrats get in, maybe a pro-BDS type, and they tell Benny Gantz to have Mossad dig up dirt on the GOP or their military aid goes bye-bye – you realize you’ve established that precedent, correct? — Uncle Jimmy has Heartland Values 🧂 (@jneutron1969) January 31, 2020

They’re actually spot on. The truth must be really bad for you to ignore 75 percent of the public wanting witnesses. — Troy Appel (@tdappel) January 31, 2020

Stop lying, @JohnCornyn – it’s cowardly & unbecoming for a Texan. If you have proof of one witness testifying in the Senate trial, please share it. Otherwise, just own the fact that you’re fine w a president using taxpayer $ to coerce a foreign govt to interfere in our elections. — Janet Janssen (@janetjanssen) January 31, 2020