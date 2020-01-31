Quantcast
‘Stop lying’: GOP’s John Cornyn shredded for claiming impeachment trial heard from witnesses

47 mins ago

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) insisted the Senate impeachment trial heard from witnesses — and he was met with furious backlash.

The Texas Republican claimed senators heard from witnesses after Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) revealed he would vote against hearing additional testimony during the Senate trial, and other Twitter users hammered Cornyn’s misleading claims.

“No witnesses? One of the most powerful messages coming out of this #ImpeachmentTrial is the media disinterest in reporting facts and determination to perpetuate a false narrative spun by the House managers,” Cornyn tweeted.

“All of the sworn testimony from House impeachment inquiry from 17 witnesses, as well as the documents received, was available and used in the #ImpeachmentTrial by both the House and POTUS. It is simply false to claim that there were no witnesses,” he added. “Indeed, House managers claim that the evidence supporting conviction is ‘overwhelming’ directly contradicts their claim about ‘no witnesses.’ Both can’t be true. No wonder the American people are wary of anti-Trump animus and media bias.”

Cornyn’s claims failed to convince other Twitter users.

