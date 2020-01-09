‘Stunning line of attack’: Andrea Mitchell immediately calls out Trump after he lies about Democrats supporting terrorism

President Donald Trump, once again, lied about Democrats “loving terrorists.”
In a press conference around getting rid of environmental standards set up by former President Richard Nixon, Trump said that because Democrats are questioning his ability to wage war, it means they support terrorism.
“You know what bothers me?” Trump said. “When I see a Nancy Pelosi trying to defend this monster from Iran. When Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats want to defend him, I think that’s a very bad thing for this country. I think that’s a big losing argument politically too.”
MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell called it a “stunning line of attack.”
She then played a video of Pelosi’s comments just a few minutes prior to Trump’s.
“It’s not that we have any confidence in the goodness or the good intentions of Iran and we certainly do not respect — and I know just how bad Gen. Qasem Suleimani was. It’s not because we expect good things from them. But we expect great things from us.”
Watch the fact-check below:
