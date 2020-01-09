Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Stunning line of attack’: Andrea Mitchell immediately calls out Trump after he lies about Democrats supporting terrorism

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump, once again, lied about Democrats “loving terrorists.”

In a press conference around getting rid of environmental standards set up by former President Richard Nixon, Trump said that because Democrats are questioning his ability to wage war, it means they support terrorism.

“You know what bothers me?” Trump said. “When I see a Nancy Pelosi trying to defend this monster from Iran. When Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats want to defend him, I think that’s a very bad thing for this country. I think that’s a big losing argument politically too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell called it a “stunning line of attack.”

She then played a video of Pelosi’s comments just a few minutes prior to Trump’s.

“It’s not that we have any confidence in the goodness or the good intentions of Iran and we certainly do not respect — and I know just how bad Gen. Qasem Suleimani was. It’s not because we expect good things from them. But we expect great things from us.”

Watch the fact-check below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump defender Stefanik buried in scorn for tweeting photo-shopped picture of Pelosi: ‘You are a disgrace to women’

Published

48 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik was hammered on Twitter for posting an altered photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) not once but twice in an effort to raise campaign cash for an expected rough election fight in 2020.

Stefanik, who burst from relative obscurity with her over-the-top defense of Donald Trump during the impeachment hearings, tweeted the picture of Pelosi on Wednesday and then once again on Thursday morning after the Washington Post called her out over it.

In the Thursday tweet laden with emojis, Stefanik appeared to think the Washington Post story on her tweet was a win for her campaign and claimed it improved her fundraising.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacks Trump for informing Congress of attack on Iran via Tweet

Published

53 mins ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attacked President Donald Trump for trying to inform Congress about a military action against Iran on Twitter. She said it was unacceptable.

"I do not believe, in terms of what is in the public domain, that they have made the country safer by what they did, and that is what our responsibility is," Pelosi said about the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani. "We'll have more discussion of this on the floor today at some length."

She recalled meeting veterans from the Battle of the Bulge, who said that they pray for peace, a sentiment she shared.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NYC Bar Association gives Bill Barr a stunning rebuke — and asks Congress to investigate him for bias

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

The New York City Bar Association has taken the extraordinary step of asking Congress to investigate Attorney General Bill Barr for being too politically biased to faithfully execute his duties as America's top law enforcement official.

Bloomberg reports that the Bar Association is claiming that Barr's recent statements and actions indicate that he may be enabling and encouraging "political partisans willing to use the levers of government to empower certain groups over others."

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out