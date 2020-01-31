‘Sure sounds like the president should be impeached’: George Conway trolls White House after Cipollone bombshell

Conservative attorney George Conway trolled both the White House and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Friday after the New York Times dropped a bombshell report suggesting that White House counsel Pat Cipollone is a material witness in Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

With the Times reporting, “Bolton book contains new, earlier, allegation of Trump’s involvement in pressure campaign. Trump asked Bolton to call Zelensky to ensure he would meet w/Giuliani. Cipollone and Mulvaney were in room,” Conway — the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway — first tweeted, “Wow it sure sounds like the president should be impeached.”

He followed that up with a tweet aimed at the Alaskan Republican, who has still not made up her mind whether she will allow Senate impeachment witnesses, with a simple: “Hello @lisamurkowski.”

You can see his tweets below:

wow it sure sounds like the president should be impeached https://t.co/bNaFjZdton — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 31, 2020

Reupping from last month because, well, … https://t.co/Irk4OXCxjh — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 31, 2020