Susan Collins hammered in brutal column for pretending like she’s concerned about McConnell’s sham trial

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is trying to have it both ways, saying she is frustrated with Senate Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) leadership on the impeachment trial. Yet, Collins has done nothing to indicate she will vote with Democrats in demanding a legitimate trial with witnesses.

In an op-ed for the African-American news and opinion site “The Root,” Stephen Crockett Jr. makes the case that every once in awhile Collins acts like a politician willing to hear all sides. “It’s a masterful piece of work,” he said, before calling out the Maine Senator for being a fraud.

He began with the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, where Collins pretended she was concerned about his involvement in an alleged sexual assault and his record on abortion. But when it came time to vote, Collins ignored everything in a “45-minute grandstanding speech on the floor,” before ultimately voting to confirm.

“So Sen. Collins can go f*ck herself because she’s doing it again,” wrote Crockett. “She’s claiming that she’s ‘open to witnesses’ in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial and even criticized ‘Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for working closely with the White House.'”

Collins told Maine Public Radio Monday that she wanted to see the impeachment evidence before she supported witnesses being brought before the Senate for the impeachment hearing.

“Collins is full of sh*t,” Crockett blasted. “I wouldn’t be shocked to learn that Collins and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) cooked this whole scheme up over the holidays.”

Up for reelection in 2020, Collins’ poll numbers have been in freefall (from 58 percent to 41 percent) since she voted to confirm Kavanaugh. Some of her long-time supporters have said they’ll “never vote” for her again. To make matters worse, President Donald Trump’s coattails aren’t going to help Collins much in her reelection. His disapproval numbers in the state are at 55 percent and he lost the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Still, Crockett doesn’t expect Collins to actually do anything meaningful. He also doesn’t believe Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) will be willing to vote for a fair trial either.

“Murkowski also claimed that she was disturbed by McConnell’s statement that he was on the White House friends and family plan, but she ain’t going to do sh*t either,” he closed.

Read the full op-ed at The Root.