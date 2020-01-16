Quantcast
Susan Collins says she is ‘likely’ to vote for more witnesses

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, Washington Post correspondent Seung Min Kim reported that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has suggested that it is “likely” she will vote to call additional witnesses after the initial impeachment case from the House is laid out in the Senate, saying that such information “would be helpful.”

Collins, who faces a tough re-election fight in November, was long considered one of the senators most likely to vote to allow witnesses, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appears eager to avoid so that the impeachment trial is wrapped up quickly. Democrats have pushed hard for members of the Trump administration to be called to testify, as the president blocked them from appearing during the House proceedings.


