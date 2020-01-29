Ted Cruz bombarded with mockery as his tweet attacking ‘criminal’ Lev Parnas backfires

After being granted with gallery tickets by Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office to be a spectator of President Trump’s impeachment trial this Wednesday, indicted Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas had his hopes dashed when he was turned away by Senate security because he was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor — a violation of Senate rules that ban all electronics from the chamber.

The news amused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who took to Twitter and wasted no time pointing out Parnas’s status as a defendant.

“Scenes from the impeachment trial: Schumer invited Lev Parnas to be his personal guest today at the trial,” Cruz tweeted. ‘Minutes ago, Parnas was ejected from the gallery…because he’s wearing an ankle bracelet mandated bc he’s a criminal defendant accused of serious felonies! #CantMakeItUp”

Scenes from the impeachment trial: Schumer invited Lev Parnas to be his personal guest today at the trial. Minutes ago, Parnas was ejected from the gallery…because he’s wearing an ankle bracelet mandated bc he’s a criminal defendant accused of serious felonies! #CantMakeItUp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 29, 2020

In response, President Trump’s critics on Twitter wasted no time in pointing out what they see as the irony in Cruz’s sentiment:

Right… Felonies the president asked him to commit. That’s why we’re all here, Ted. — worst schrute cousin (@cosmipolitik) January 29, 2020

Yeah – he committed felonies on behalf of @realDonaldTrump. Call @AmbJohnBolton to testify. — Justin Rock (@rckjb) January 29, 2020

The company Lev keeps, is so interesting. pic.twitter.com/wkOneqWDVx — 🌸 Tina 🌸 (@AngelTinaBean) January 29, 2020

This Lev Parnas?https://t.co/NbRw9seS3b — Mark Toth (aka Rancid Butter) (@TheButteryOne) January 29, 2020

Felonies including illegally funneling money to Republicans and Trump’s inaugural committee. So, yeah. — MoreSkyPlease (@Moreskyplease) January 29, 2020

Wow, Trump’s buddy is wearing an ankle bracelet – that’s rich. Why was Giuliani and this criminal investigating the son of Trump’s political rival? pic.twitter.com/cNb8zKRfyV — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) January 29, 2020

So Parnas, who has interacted with and/or donated to several GOP members closely over the past few years and who is seen paling around with Trump and Giuliani (as well as Bondi and many more) is a criminal? Got it. — Maggie (@MaggieGDBriggs) January 29, 2020

