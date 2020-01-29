Quantcast
Connect with us

Ted Cruz bombarded with mockery as his tweet attacking ‘criminal’ Lev Parnas backfires

Published

2 mins ago

on

After being granted with gallery tickets by Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office to be a spectator of President Trump’s impeachment trial this Wednesday, indicted Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas had his hopes dashed when he was turned away by Senate security because he was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor — a violation of Senate rules that ban all electronics from the chamber.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news amused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who took to Twitter and wasted no time pointing out Parnas’s status as a defendant.

“Scenes from the impeachment trial: Schumer invited Lev Parnas to be his personal guest today at the trial,” Cruz tweeted. ‘Minutes ago, Parnas was ejected from the gallery…because he’s wearing an ankle bracelet mandated bc he’s a criminal defendant accused of serious felonies! #CantMakeItUp”

In response, President Trump’s critics on Twitter wasted no time in pointing out what they see as the irony in Cruz’s sentiment:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

WATCH: Adam Schiff blows up Alan Dershowitz’s argument and asks GOP how they’d react if Obama extorted Ukraine

Published

1 min ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday tore apart Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz's argument that President Donald Trump's quid-pro-quo agreement involving military aid to Ukraine and investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden was perfectly acceptable.

Earlier at the trial, Dershowitz argued that the president could justify launching any investigations into Biden on the grounds that he sincerely believed that winning his election was in the public interest.

Schiff proceeded to tear this to pieces by asking Republican Senators how they'd feel if they found out Obama was extorting a foreign country to get dirt on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who was Obama's opponent in the 2012 presidential election.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Ted Cruz bombarded with mockery as his tweet attacking ‘criminal’ Lev Parnas backfires

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

After being granted with gallery tickets by Sen. Chuck Schumer's office to be a spectator of President Trump's impeachment trial this Wednesday, indicted Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas had his hopes dashed when he was turned away by Senate security because he was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor -- a violation of Senate rules that ban all electronics from the chamber.

The news amused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who took to Twitter and wasted no time pointing out Parnas's status as a defendant.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Mike Pompeo labeled ‘a disgrace’ in conservative columnist’s blistering article

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Some American politicians welcome an opportunity to be asked tough questions by a journalist, which is why there are liberal and progressive Democrats who — although often critical of Fox News — are glad to appear on Chris Wallace’s show and answer some hardball questions. But others hate to stray outside their bubble, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is drawing a lot of criticism for his mean-spirited outburst against NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly. Although much of that criticism is coming from the left, journalist Shay Khatiri calls Pompeo out in a blistering article for the conservative Never Trump website The Bulwark.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image