Ted Cruz bombarded with mockery as his tweet attacking ‘criminal’ Lev Parnas backfires
After being granted with gallery tickets by Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office to be a spectator of President Trump’s impeachment trial this Wednesday, indicted Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas had his hopes dashed when he was turned away by Senate security because he was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor — a violation of Senate rules that ban all electronics from the chamber.
The news amused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who took to Twitter and wasted no time pointing out Parnas’s status as a defendant.
“Scenes from the impeachment trial: Schumer invited Lev Parnas to be his personal guest today at the trial,” Cruz tweeted. ‘Minutes ago, Parnas was ejected from the gallery…because he’s wearing an ankle bracelet mandated bc he’s a criminal defendant accused of serious felonies! #CantMakeItUp”
Scenes from the impeachment trial: Schumer invited Lev Parnas to be his personal guest today at the trial. Minutes ago, Parnas was ejected from the gallery…because he’s wearing an ankle bracelet mandated bc he’s a criminal defendant accused of serious felonies! #CantMakeItUp
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 29, 2020
In response, President Trump’s critics on Twitter wasted no time in pointing out what they see as the irony in Cruz’s sentiment:
Right… Felonies the president asked him to commit. That’s why we’re all here, Ted.
— worst schrute cousin (@cosmipolitik) January 29, 2020
Yeah – he committed felonies on behalf of @realDonaldTrump. Call @AmbJohnBolton to testify.
— Justin Rock (@rckjb) January 29, 2020
The company Lev keeps, is so interesting. pic.twitter.com/wkOneqWDVx
— 🌸 Tina 🌸 (@AngelTinaBean) January 29, 2020
This Lev Parnas?https://t.co/NbRw9seS3b
— Mark Toth (aka Rancid Butter) (@TheButteryOne) January 29, 2020
Felonies including illegally funneling money to Republicans and Trump’s inaugural committee. So, yeah.
— MoreSkyPlease (@Moreskyplease) January 29, 2020
Wow, Trump’s buddy is wearing an ankle bracelet – that’s rich. Why was Giuliani and this criminal investigating the son of Trump’s political rival? pic.twitter.com/cNb8zKRfyV
— jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) January 29, 2020
So Parnas, who has interacted with and/or donated to several GOP members closely over the past few years and who is seen paling around with Trump and Giuliani (as well as Bondi and many more) is a criminal? Got it.
— Maggie (@MaggieGDBriggs) January 29, 2020
— Andrew (@igotthemotts) January 29, 2020
That’s what all of Trump’s cronies are. Criminals. Please stop embarrassing our state.
— SamiBrady (@SamiBrady4) January 29, 2020
WATCH: Adam Schiff blows up Alan Dershowitz’s argument and asks GOP how they’d react if Obama extorted Ukraine
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday tore apart Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz's argument that President Donald Trump's quid-pro-quo agreement involving military aid to Ukraine and investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden was perfectly acceptable.
Earlier at the trial, Dershowitz argued that the president could justify launching any investigations into Biden on the grounds that he sincerely believed that winning his election was in the public interest.
Schiff proceeded to tear this to pieces by asking Republican Senators how they'd feel if they found out Obama was extorting a foreign country to get dirt on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who was Obama's opponent in the 2012 presidential election.
