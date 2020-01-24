Ted Cruz ridiculed for claim impeachment is not about Ukraine: ‘Congrats on hitting Hannity Caller Bingo’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has been one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest defenders on Capitol Hill — despite all of the disparaging things Trump said about “Lyin’ Ted Cruz” during the 2016 GOP primary.

On Friday, Texas Republican claimed that the impeachment trial was not about Ukraine.

“The Democrats’ Articles of Impeachment are not about Ukraine,” Cruz argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Impeachment for the Democrats is a partisan political game they are playing. They are mad at the American people for electing President Trump and are trying to undo the election through their sham impeachment,” Cruz argued.

In fact, the American people did not elect Trump, who lost the 2016 election by 2,868,686 votes. He was installed as president by only 304 members of the Electoral College.

Cruz was harshly criticized for his claims.

Ron Brownstein, a senior editor at The Atlantic, said congressional Republicans, “are coming closer to saying explicitly what has been increasingly apparent during #impeachment: they flatly reject the authority of Democrats from blue America to scrutinize or sanction a president representing red America.”

“It is an ominously separatist vision,” Brownstein concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying.

The articles of impeachment really are about Ukraine, and the “sham” impeachment actually happened in the House, and impeachment doesn’t remotely “undo” an election, but, hey, congrats on hitting Hannity Caller Bingo. https://t.co/xjvn1ImmUz — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said your wife is ugly and your dad killed JFK. — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) January 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorry Ted, It isn't a sham and it's time you admit it isn't after 17,000 lies from this POTUS and btw did you hear the tape today? He did know him and gave some special instructions! Pence for POTUS today!!! Something I hope your never! — Bob Joost (@bob_joost) January 25, 2020

The American people elected Clinton. By 3 million votes. — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) January 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The #GOPCoverup is not just about Ukraine. Preventing #Impeachment for the Republicans is a partisan political game they are playing. They are mad that the American people are turning against them and are desperate to continue #GOPCorruptionOverCountry https://t.co/BjJr8F3MiO — salty seadude (@10FathomLine) January 25, 2020

THE AMERICAN PEOPLE VOTED FOR THE OTHER CANDIDATE. The outdated electoral system elected a mobster who is now wrecking everything. — Here I am (@NicoleWithAnA) January 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Impeachment doesn't undo an election. Impeachment removes a president who has broken public trust and abused his office, and then the Vice President is sworn in. Have you even read the constitution, bro? https://t.co/6AxP7KUyTw — burning texas (@ToniinTexas1) January 25, 2020

Senator, you are running interference for a thug that would burn you to the ground for not genuflecting to him. You do not represent me or Texas, you weakling. https://t.co/KujrLySveC — Ben Miró (@poetryofsteak) January 25, 2020