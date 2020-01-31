‘The Crown’ bowing out after fifth season
The television hit series “The Crown” is set to end after the fifth season when Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II, the show announced on Twitter on Friday.
Peter Morgan, the creator of the Emmy-winning Netflix show, had initially envisioned six seasons for the period drama but said he realized it was time to pull down the curtain while developing the fifth season.
“At the outset I had imagined ‘The Crown’ running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” Morgan said in a statement.
Staunton is set to take over from Colman — who won a Golden Globe this year for her performance — in the fifth season.
“I have loved watching ‘The Crown’ from the very start,” Staunton said in a statement. “As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts.
“I am genuinely honored to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking ‘The Crown’ to its conclusion.”
‘Coward’ Marco Rubio torn to bits after he admits Trump’s actions are impeachable — but he’ll still acquit him
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has put out a lengthy statement explaining his decision to acquit President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial -- and he's not being very well received.
In his statement, Rubio concedes that even though he believes the president's actions "meet a standard of impeachment," he does not believe that he should be removed from office.
"Six weeks ago I announced that, for me, the question would not just be whether the President’s actions were wrong, but ultimately whether what he did was removable," he writes. "The two are not the same. Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a President from office."
Schumer warns GOP senators ‘the truth will come out’ — minutes before Bolton’s latest bombshell
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presciently warned his Republican colleagues to consider what the public would eventually learn about President Donald Trump if they voted to end the impeachment trial without witnesses.
Schumer delivered a statement just minutes before the New York Times reported that Trump asked then-national security adviser John Bolton for assistance with his pressure scheme against Ukraine -- and White House counsel Pat Cipollone and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney witnessed the request.