The day Kobe Bryant fulfilled a dying man’s wish
It was just a 30-minute Skype call, but it meant everything to the biggest Kobe Bryant fan in St. Louis.In November 2012, Dwann Dillon was a healthy, 39-year-old youth basketball coach and referee, a …
How these jail officials profit from selling E-cigarettes to inmates
A Kentucky river city once rich in tobacco was grappling with growing concerns about the health risks of electronic cigarettes.
The former governor had already banned e-cigarettes in some state buildings, and lawmakers had prohibited selling them to anyone younger than 18.
So, in May 2017, city leaders in Henderson decided to add vaping to a more than decade-old ban on smoking in local government buildings and other public places.
The prohibition meant a loss of revenue for the Henderson County Detention Center, which purchased e-cigarettes and then resold them to inmates at triple or quadruple the wholesale price.
Fox News commentator caught laughing on hot mic as Trump slurs his words at New Jersey rally
President Donald Trump went to the blue state of New Jersey on Tuesday evening where he played the victim of an evil witch hunt where corrupt Democrats are out to get him.
Somewhere in the lengthy rant, Trump started talking about immigration and tried to say that people were "sheltering criminals." Instead, he began to slur his words and tried to divert to another topic.
Fox News was running the speech live, until the moment, when a commentator could be heard laughing at the president on a hot mic. Fox then cut from Trump's speech.
It isn't the first time Trump has slurred his words during a speech.
Battle looms over witnesses as defense rests in Trump impeachment trial
President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is shifting to questions from senators, a pivotal juncture as Republicans lack the votes to block witnesses and face a potential setback in their hope of ending the trial with a quick acquittal.
After Trump’s defense team rested Tuesday with a plea to “end now”, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell privately told senators he did not yet have the votes to brush back Democratic demands for witnesses now that revelations from John Bolton, the former national security adviser, have roiled the trial.