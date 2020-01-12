Quantcast
Connect with us

The more they learn the more Trump loses support from Americans on Iran actions

Published

3 mins ago

on

Presidents once saw dramatic upswings when they approve military action. President Donald Trump changed that when he ordered a strike against Iran.

A September 2019 University of Maryland poll foreshadowed the trouble Trump would face with the public if the crisis with Iran escalated. The poll showed that Americans believed that any war with Iran would be “unwarranted.” That includes Republican respondents. They also believe that Trump is to blame for the heightened tensions with Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s perhaps why Trump has tried the “imminent threat” tactic to justify the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani.

In the wake of the announcement, Americans said that they agreed with taking out Suleimani (43 percent to 38 percent), but they didn’t think he planned the airstrikes carefully enough (43 percent compared to 35 percent who said he did). They believed that Trump should have gone to Congress for authorization (44 percent).

Almost one week later, that has shifted significantly, as Americans learned more about the president’s decision-making process.

CNN reported Sunday that seven in 10 Americans (69 percent) say Trump’s decision to kill Suleimani increased the chances that there will be future attacks by Iran in the Middle East. A whopping 63 percent of Americans surveyed also expect more terrorist attacks to happen within the United States due to Trump’s actions. They also believe, to the tune of 52 percent, that Trump’s actions made Iran more likely to develop nuclear weapons.

Read the latest updates from CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The more they learn the more Trump loses support from Americans on Iran actions

Published

1 min ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

Presidents once saw dramatic upswings when they approve military action. President Donald Trump changed that when he ordered a strike against Iran.

A September 2019 University of Maryland poll foreshadowed the trouble Trump would face with the public if the crisis with Iran escalated. The poll showed that Americans believed that any war with Iran would be "unwarranted." That includes Republican respondents. They also believe that Trump is to blame for the heightened tensions with Iran.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump legally killed Suleimani — then ‘shot himself in the foot’ by lying about it: conservative columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative Max Boot admitted Donald Trump had multiple legal justifications for ordering the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, but that he damaged any benefit he may have received politically by lying about his reasons for calling in the drone strike.

Or as he put it, "President Trump is a straight shooter. He consistently shoots himself in the foot."

As Boot sees it, Trump consistently undermines everything that he does by lying about it afterward because he is incapable of telling the truth without embellishing it with obvious fabrications.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House says Trump will issue new rules to expand ‘constitutional prayer’ in public schools

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump plans to introduce new guidance for expanding "constitutional prayer" in public schools.

According to CBS News broadcaster Steven Portnoy, Trump's schedule for Thursday includes an announcement about “guidance on constitutional prayer in public schools.”

In addition to China trade deal signing on Wednesday, WH says Trump’s week will include announcing “guidance on constitutional prayer in public schools” on Thursday.

— Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) January 12, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image