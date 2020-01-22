‘The president is not very smart’: George Conway tells CNN how Trump played right into Adam Schiff’s hands
President Donald Trump on Wednesday bragged about withholding key documents from impeachment investigators — and conservative attorney George Conway said that statement would blow up in his face.
During a talk with reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump boasted that Democrats “don’t have all the material” that they need to make their case of the president’s guilt and also asserted that “we have all the material.”
While appearing on CNN, Conway predicted that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) would use this statement as further evidence that the president has violated his oath of office by obstruction Congress, as the reason that impeachment investigators don’t have “all the material” is because the White House has refused to hand it over.
“The president is actually not a very smart man,” said Conway, who is the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. “What he did here, he’s undercutting the arguments that he needs to make to keep the material from coming out. He’s not able to think one step beyond what’s coming out of his mouth — he’s just not that smart. That’s what he did here, he’s undercutting his own defense!”
Watch the video below.
CNN
‘The president is not very smart’: George Conway tells CNN how Trump played right into Adam Schiff’s hands
President Donald Trump on Wednesday bragged about withholding key documents from impeachment investigators -- and conservative attorney George Conway said that statement would blow up in his face.
During a talk with reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump boasted that Democrats "don't have all the material" that they need to make their case of the president's guilt and also asserted that "we have all the material."
CNN
George Conway goes nuclear on Trump lawyers’ ‘utterly mendacious’ impeachment presentation on CNN
Attorney George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, went off on both President Donald Trump's attorneys and Senate Republicans for their performance at the Senate impeachment trial during a lengthy interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.
First, Conway tore apart Trump attorney Pat Cipollone for blatantly lying about the impeachment process that took place in the House of Representatives last year, and in particular zeroed in on the false claim that Republicans were not allowed to attend closed-door impeachment hearings.
"That whole sequence was just mendacious and it ended with a falsehood," he said. "It's not possible for me to think that he didn't know what the truth was. Three committees, three full committees of the House of Representatives, were entitled to attend those depositions, and that includes every Republican member. There were at least 40 of them at least."
CNN
Former Trump lawyer gets laughed at on live TV after CNN’s Sciutto fact checks his impeachment lies
Jim Schultz, a former Trump White House lawyer, found himself getting laughed at on live television after CNN's Jim Sciutto fact checked him about misstatements made by President Donald Trump's attorneys during Tuesday's first day of the impeachment trial.
During a panel discussion about the trial, Sciutto asked Schultz about Trump lawyer Pat Cipollone's false claim that no Republicans had been allowed to participate in closed-door impeachment hearings that occurred last year.
Schultz tried to brush off Cipollone's falsehoods by mischaracterizing what he actually said.
"I think the point that he made, and he made well, was that the White House lawyers were not allowed in," he claimed.