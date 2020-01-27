‘The rich have class solidarity’: Bezos party features billionaires rubbing shoulders with Trump admin officials, journalists
“This town, man.”
A party in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night hosted by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos featured a who’s-who of Trump administration officials, billionaires, and journalists—leading observers to note the “class solidarity” on display between members of the American ruling elite.
“Democracy dies at Jeff Bezos’ house,” tweeted journalist Dan Froomkin.
The Bezos party came after the Alfalfa Club annual dinner at Cafe Milano in Washington, a yearly event that on Saturday honored Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Romney brought actor Ben Stiller to the party as a guest; both men were also seen arriving at the Bezos party after the event.
Also in attendance at the party were a number of current and former officials in President Donald Trump’s White House. The president’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, both advisers to the president, Transportation Secretary and wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Elaine Chao, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, former Trump administration Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, and former National Security deputy adviser Dina Powell were all at the event at Bezos’ $23 million D.C. mansion.
Bezos has a 27,000 sq-ft house thanks to paying his employees poverty wages. Beyond disgusting https://t.co/7Vzlw7iIzv pic.twitter.com/gN3WVimdow
— Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) January 26, 2020
The administration officials were joined by a number of wealthy executives and billionaires. Beyond Bezos, the party featured Microsoft founder Bill Gates, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Bridgewater Associates co-CEO David McCormick, billionaire businessman David Rubenstein, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, AOL founder Steve Case, and others.
Kushner’s closeness to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who is widely believed to have been behind the October 2, 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Kashoggi, was noted by Matt Duss, foreign policy adviser to the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Bezos owns the Post.
“A couple weeks ago Jeff Bezos was tweeting pics from Jamal Khashoggi’s memorial,” said Duss. “Over the weekend he had Khashoggi’s murderer’s buddy Jared Kushner over for a party
“This town, man,” added Duss.
Members of the media, including CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell, Politico founder Robert Allbritton, and Good Morning America correspondent Claire Shipman, were guests of Bezos. Former President Barack Obama’s Press Secretary Jay Carney and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan also attended the party.
the rich have class solidarity pic.twitter.com/yufGiWaGyA
— Venture Communist (@venturecommunis) January 26, 2020
Such a concentration of elite wealth and power, tweeted Crooked Media‘s Brian Beutler, appeared tailor-made for a campaign ad for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidacies of Sanders and Sen. Sanders and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
“Very strange of Jeff Bezos to make such a huge in-kind donation to the Sanders and Warren campaigns,” said Beutler.
CNN
‘It’s just a lie’: CNN’s Tapper nails Trump for blatant falsehood about John Bolton testimony
CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday nailed President Donald Trump for blatantly lying about the potential impeachment trial testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton.
Tapper specifically rebutted an earlier tweet from Trump in which he falsely claimed the House Democrats never even bothered asking Bolton to testify during their impeachment inquiry last year.
"The idea that the house of representatives never even asked John Bolton to testify is just a lie," he said. "It's false."
Tapper then displayed the exact letter that House Democrats sent to Bolton requesting his testimony at their hearings.
Mitch McConnell likely has questions for Trump after being ‘blindsided’ by Bolton revelations: CNN anchor
According to a New York Times report published this Sunday, an unpublished manuscript of an upcoming book by former national security adviser John Bolton drops a number of key bombshells, one of which includes the revelation that he heard President Trump explicitly say that withholding of military aid "would continue until Ukraine announced an investigation involving the Bidens."
According to CNN's Jake Tapper this Monday, sources told his network that Republican senators were "blindsided" by the leaked details from the book. Fellow anchor Dana Bash confirmed that, saying sources told her that Republicans were "frustrated" by the leaks and asked the White House why they were out of the loop on the revelations. Bash then cited a statement from Susan Collins (R-ME), who said in a statement that Bolton's book strengthens the case for additional witnesses and has "prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues."
The View’s Meghan McCain repeatedly schooled after taking Pompeo’s side against NPR
"The View" panelists ganged up on co-host Meghan McCain after she blamed an NPR reporter for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's eruption.
The secretary of state blasted NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly -- who claims Pompeo berated her off the air after she asked him why he refused to express support for former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch -- and McCain took the Trump official's side.
"There's a weird pattern right now of people walking out of NPR interviews," McCain said. "Remember we talked on the show, Adam Driver did it because something he asked not to be played was played. This is now the second notable person that's walking out of NPR, so I don't know what's going on over at NPR."