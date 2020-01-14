The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will begin in one week: Mitch McConnell
It’s official. The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will begin one week from today – three years and one day from the date Trump was sworn in: Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just made the announcement, adding Senators will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court this week.
That’s assuming that Wednesday’s vote in the House on sending the Articles of Impeachment passes, which it is expected to.
.@Senatemajldr on impeachment timeline: "preliminary steps here this week which could well include the Chief Justice coming over and swearing in members of the Senate and some other kind of housekeeping measures…which would set us up to begin the actual trial next Tuesday."
The oath Senators must take, as Bloomberg News reported, reads:
“I, [name], solemnly swear, (or affirm, as the case may be,) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of [name], now pending, I will do impartial justice, according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.”
That will be a challenge for the Senate Majority Leader. McConnell last month bragged he will be working in “total coordination with the White House counsel’s office and the people representing the president in the well of the Senate,” thus betraying the oath he will take, according to at least one legal expert.
Indicted Giuliani associate scrawled reminder to pressure Ukrainian president on Ritz-Carlton stationery
On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee released some of the documents turned over by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who allegedly aided in the scheme to use military aid to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
One of the most eye-catching documents to be released is a hastily-scrawled note, written on stationery from the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Vienna, Austria, which read "get Zalensky [sic] to Annonce [sic] that the Biden case will be Investigated."
House Intel is releasing some of the documents from Lev Parnas - including this scrawled note: "get Zalensky to Annonce that the Biden case will Be Investigated" pic.twitter.com/m3slygGDOj
West Point cadet busted crowdfunding travel fare for adult film star to be his date to a service academy dance
On Tuesday, the military news website Task & Purpose reported that a cadet at the United States Military Academy West Point tried to bring a porn star to the academy's Yearling Winter Weekend banquet — and launched a campaign on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe to raise $1,200 for airfare and lodging for his supposed date.
"Diamond Foxxx agreed to go to Y dubs with me if I can pay for her plane ticket and hotel room," posted the unidentified cadet, who went by the username "Mr. Krabs." "Problem is I'm on the yuk payroll and I have no money. Please help a young boy's dream come true."
Legal experts perplexed why Trump-appointed judge refuses to rule on Trump tax case until other Trump cases are decided
Legal experts are scratching their heads after a federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he is delaying handing down his decision in a Trump tax returns case until other federal judges hand down their decisions in other Trump cases. That judge is a former Trump transition team volunteer and has donated to the Trump campaign.
District Judge Trevor McFadden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia announced he will hold up his ruling in a case brought by the House Ways and Means Committee against the U.S. Treasury Dept. The case involves gaining access to six years of Trump's tax returns. The law clearly says the IRS "shall" hand them over to Congress. The Trump administration says Congress has no right to investigate.