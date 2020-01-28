‘They’re crushing us’: GOP House leaders in panic over Democratic fundraising

On Tuesday, Politico’s Jake Sherman reported that House GOP leadership expressed serious alarm about their prospects for reclaiming the majority in a closed-door strategy meeting at the Capitol Hill Club, citing disastrous fundraising numbers at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).
“They’re kicking our ass,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who noted that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has outraised them by $40 million, and several individual Democratic House challengers are outraising GOP incumbents — not only dimming their hopes of taking back the House, but raising the possibility they could lose even more seats.
NRCC chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN) — whose communications team has come under fire for repeated messaging controversies including mocking various representatives’ height, use of marriage counseling, and bereavement, and at one point causing a bomb scare in House offices — agreed, saying, “My intention today is to sound a loud alarm. We can’t ignore the campaigns that need to get better with their individual fundraising. … They’re crushing us.”
Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT), who is leaving Congress to run for governor, was reportedly so alarmed he cut the NRCC a personal check of $250,000.
The NRCC is already facing heavy odds. The House has not changed party control in a presidential election year since 1952. Additionally, the GOP is facing a fresh wave of retirements, including in vulnerable seats in Texas and Georgia, and their congressional gerrymander in North Carolina has been undone, all of which could cost them more seats.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.