‘This is the dumbest lie’: Trump White House mercilessly mocked for ridiculous ‘first snow of the year’ claim during spring-like weather in DC

On Sunday, January 12, the Trump White House made an announcement via its Twitter account, @WhiteHouse: “first snow of the year!” But it was hardly snowing in Washington, DC on January 13, when the city experienced spring-like weather and the afternoon high reached 68F/20C. And the Trump White House is being lambasted for it on Twitter.

Attorney Neal Katyal (former acting solicitor general under President Barack Obama) saw the tweet and responded, “It’s snowing in DC to the same extent that Trump is innocent. These folks aren’t even competent at lying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic activist Emily Keller, @EGKeller, tweeted, “This is the dumbest lie, and I am furious.” And Daily Beast reporter Molly Jong-Fast saw the “first snow” post and responded, “Narrator: it’s 53 degrees in Washington DC right now.” That was before the temperature increased another 15 degrees and reached 68F in the afternoon.

It's 52 degrees. It's snowing in DC to the same extent that Trump is innocent. These folks aren't even competent at lying. https://t.co/yviQcyY5B0 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 13, 2020

It was 70 degrees today. There is no snow out there. https://t.co/XqoRgpiRZZ — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why. Why would you lie about THIS. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) January 13, 2020

CNN’s Keith Boykin, responding to Jong-Fast’s tweet, didn’t find the “first snow” claim all that surprising in light of the Trump White House’s history of lies, fabrications and distortions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This White House lied about rain at Trump’s inauguration,” Boykin explained. “They used a Sharpie to change a weather map to lie about a hurricane headed to Alabama. And they continue to lie about climate change. Why wouldn’t they lie about the first snow of the year when it’s 53 degrees in DC?”

@Cosmichomicide posted, “Possibly the stupidest lie since the Bowling Green Massacre,” and @JoeMyGod tweeted, “Early entry for stupidest Trump lie of 2020.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington, DC wasn’t the only Northeastern Corridor city that experienced unseasonably warm weather on January 11 and 12: Philadelphia felt more like late April/early May than January and reached about 67F. And Philly-based journalist Josh Kail posted, “It was 70 degrees in DC. WTF is wrong with these people. They literally lie about the dumbest things.”

This is the dumbest lie and I am furious. https://t.co/eeRJpRzlP7 — Emily Keller (@egkeller) January 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrator: it’s 53 degrees in Washington DC right now. https://t.co/gFH3HOqYUK — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 13, 2020

It's 54 degrees. Is there anything you don't lie about? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is indeed the truest form of gaslighting, to lie about the stupidest, most disprovable thing, only to cause division and prove to the most suggestible in society that there are no such things as objective facts. https://t.co/OxJMCtUuse — E.J. Kalafarski (@ejkalafarski) January 13, 2020