Three mountain lions shot in Arizona after feeding on human remains
Wildlife officials in the US state of Arizona said they have shot three mountain lions which fed on human remains found near a popular hiking trail.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday it had found human remains at Pima Canyon Trail in the hills north of Tucson.
The three lions were killed overnight, Arizona Game and Fish Department said Wednesday.
They were not believed to have killed anyone but human remains were found in their droppings.
“We do not believe the lion attacked the individual who died there. An autopsy will tell us more. But our belief is they were eating the human remains after the fact,” Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart told local TV station KGUN9.
Feeding on human remains made the lions a danger.
“Rarely scavengers, such abnormal behavior made them more likely to attack humans in the future,” Game and Fish said in a statement, adding the big cats “repeatedly showed no fear of responding officers.”
Hart said relocating the big cats was not an option.
“When you move a mountain lion in this part of the world, you’re just going to put it into another lion’s territory, they’re very territorial and will fight to the death over a piece of real estate,” he told KGUN9.
There are believed to be between 2,000 and 2,700 mountain lions across Arizona.
Mountain lions are shy and elusive and primarily hunt deer, the Game and Fish Department website says.
“Although uncommon, mountain lion attacks on humans occasionally occur.”
Last February a trail runner in neighboring Colorado survived a mountain lion attack by suffocating the 80-pound (36-kilogram) animal.
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump: From a foreign policy with no direction to a new war without a goal
It’s official now, the sabers are out and swinging.
A U.S. attack on the Baghdad airport in Iraq overnight that killed the powerful commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps is a major escalation of violence with Iran that now threatens expected retaliation—in the Middle East and wherever Iranian’s terrorist partners can reach in embassies, on isolated bases or even in Israel.
There are always consequences. The question is whether our White House has thought them through, a question that has been in the air all week.
Both U.S. and Iranian governments confirmed the assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, an important figure in the Iranian hierarchy, and four others, including the head of Iranian militias operating in Iraq.
Commentary
Qassim Suleimani air strike is a dangerous escalation of US assassination policy
The US government has killed Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, commander of the Quds Force, the elite wing of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards, in an air strike that took place in the early hours of January 3.
This is the latest and most dramatic development in the ongoing proxy conflict between the US and Iran. Much of that conflict has taken place on the territory of Iraq, including a recent attack on the US embassy compound. The Trump administration explicitly blamed this recent attack on Iran. In turn, Iranian authorities, including Iranian foreign minister Javad Sharif, have accused the US of committing an act of “international terrorism” in killing Suleimani in what they was described as an “extremely dangerous and foolish escalation”.
Commentary
US killing of Qassim Suleimani helps hard-liners in Iran: ‘Right-wing populists will sweep the elections’
We host a roundtable discussion on the U.S. assassination of Iranian commander Major General Qassem Soleimani, who has long been one of the most powerful figures in Iran. He was the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force — Iran’s powerful foreign military force, similar to a combination of the CIA and U.S. Special Forces. Iran called Soleimani’s assassination an act of “international terrorism.” “It was probably the best, the fastest, the quickest way to have a unifying rallying cry for the Iranian political establishment,” notes Iranian journalist Negar Mortazavi. We are also joined by historian Ervand Abrahamian, author of “The Coup: 1953, the CIA, and the Roots of Modern U.S.-Iranian Relations,” and Phyllis Bennis, fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies and author of “Understanding the US-Iran Crisis: A Primer.”