Top Senate Democrats demand Trump declassify decision to kill Suleimani and bring US to the ‘brink of war with Iran’
“It is critical that national security matters of such import be shared with the American people in a timely manner.”
Two leading Democrats in the Republican-controlled Senate implored President Donald Trump on Monday to immediately declassify the formal notification submitted to Congress detailing the White House decision to kill Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Suleimani in an airstrike last week.
“Don’t hide from the American people. Declassify your decision to kill Soleimani and bring our country to the brink of war with Iran.”
—Sen. Bob Menendez
“It is critical that national security matters of such import be shared with the American people in a timely manner,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote in a brief letter (pdf) to Trump.
Referencing the legally mandated war powers notification that the president provided to Congress on Saturday, the senators added that “an entirely classified notification is simply not appropriate in a democratic society, and there appears to be no legitimate justification for classifying this notification.”
Suleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. airstrike ordered by Trump at Baghdad International Airport on Thursday. The assassination of Suleimani, which led Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to promise “harsh retaliation,” has rapidly ramped up fears of the U.S. waging war on Iran.
Menendez, who shared the full letter in a tweet Monday, said that “we are sending a short but clear letter to Pres. Trump: Don’t hide from the American people. Declassify your decision to kill Soleimani and bring our country to the brink of war with Iran.”
Jamal Abdi, head of National Iranian American Council and its sister organization NIAC Action, responded to the letter on Twitter by pointing out that both Menendez and Schumer opposed the Iran nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), finalized under former President Barack Obama in 2015. Trump ditched the international agreement in May 2018.
Menendez has been one of the Senate’s biggest Iran hawks and he and Schumer both opposed the Iran nuclear deal in 2015. Add them to the long list of those Trump has managed to unite against his Iran policy thanks to his catastrophic mismanagement https://t.co/JcbCGRvsEv
— Jamal Abdi (@jabdi) January 6, 2020
The lawmakers’ letter came as Trump doubled down on his threat to strike cultural sites across Iran, and as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Tehran for Suleimani’s funeral.
In a statement Thursday confirming that Trump ordered the deadly strike, the Pentagon said that “General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more” and claimed that “General Suleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”
Four Washington Post journalists reported Sunday that Trump’s “greenlighting of the airstrike near Baghdad airport represents a bureaucratic victory” for U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who “first spoke with Trump about killing Soleimani months ago.”
“Recent changes to Trump’s national security team and the whims of a president anxious about being viewed as hesitant in the face of Iranian aggression created an opening for Pompeo to press for the kind of action he had been advocating,” according to the Post.
Linking to a tweet from Post reporter John Hudson, Matt Duss, foreign policy adviser to the 2020 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), wrote on Twitter, “That fluttering sound you hear is the ‘imminent threat’ justification going out the window.”
That fluttering sound you hear is the “imminent threat” justification going out the window. https://t.co/b86nDOcXtr
— Matt Duss (@mattduss) January 6, 2020
Progressives in the House and Senate, including Sanders, have introduced various measures that aim to block Trump from starting another war in the Middle East without congressional authorization.
Trump not keeping up with intelligence briefings despite assassinating Iranian general and threatening military action
President Donald Trump is scheduled to receive his intelligence briefing Monday – the first in almost three weeks, despite having authorized the highly-controversial assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani over the holidays.
Trump increasingly has been ignoring his intelligence briefings – which in prior administrations for decades were known as the "President's Daily Brief." This White House long ago dropped the "daily" function.
During the month of December President Trump was scheduled to receive only four intelligence briefings, according to his official calendar.
‘He’s done with Trump’: John Bolton watchers explain why ‘weird’ ex-adviser is now willing to testify
Former National Security adviser John Bolton announced on Monday that he would testify before the Senate in the trial of President Donald Trump if he is asked.
Bolton made the remarks in a statement on his website.
National security experts quickly weighed in on Twitter with explanations and ideas about why Bolton had waited until now to say he would comply with a Senate subpoena.
Read some of the tweets below.
Ahem. Bolton is much happier with the White House at this particular moment.
Ancient wine measuring table unearthed in Jerusalem
Israeli archaeologists unveiled an ancient table Monday used to measure wine and olive oil, which they said helps prove a market once stood at the site in occupied east Jerusalem.
The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said the 2,000-year-old table was unearthed in the City of David National Park, between the Old City and the flashpoint Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan.
Only the third artifact of its kind to be found so far in Jerusalem, the table could be filled with liquid to give a unified measure, according to the IAA.
"When shopkeepers wanted to make sure they were working with the same standard, they used to see... the manager of the market" who owned the table, archaeologist Ari Levy said.