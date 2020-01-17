Treasury inspector general probes possible Trump tax break abuses
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.
The Treasury Department’s inspector general is looking into the opportunity zone program following stories by ProPublica and The New York Times about how the tax break meant to help the poor had been manipulated by billionaires.
The development, which was first reported by NBC News, comes after three congressional Democrats wrote to Treasury’s inspector general in October asking for the probe and citing the ProPublica and Times stories.
“We are conducting an inquiry, and expect to complete our work and respond to the Congressional requesters in early spring,” Deputy Inspector General Richard Delmar said in a statement.
The opportunity zone program, passed as part of the 2017 Trump tax overhaul, offers tax breaks to investors who put money into specially designated areas. While it was pitched as a way to help struggling neighborhoods, ProPublica and others have documented how the process has appeared to benefit billionaires with investments in areas that should not have qualified. In other cases, governors have granted the tax break to their political donors and, in some cases, themselves or their families.
Sen. Cory Booker, an architect of the program, along with Reps. Emanuel Cleaver and Ron Kind, asked the inspector general to do a “complete review” of areas picked for the opportunity zone tax break to see if they were truly eligible. The October letter also asked the inspector general to collect all correspondence between Treasury, White House officials and outside interests about the process.
The inspector general said that once the inquiry is complete it plans to publicly post its response to the congressional Democrats.
Do you have access to information about opportunity zones that should be public? Email [email protected]. Here’s how to send tips and documents to ProPublica securely.
Breaking Banner
Trump scalded for adding Dershowitz and Starr to impeachment team: ‘Invite clowns — expect a circus’
President Donald Trump raised eyebrows by adding attorneys Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to his impeachment defense team.
Starr served as independent counsel during Bill Clinton's impeachment, and both attorneys helped late financier Jeffrey Epstein secure a sweetheart deal as he battled dozens of sex abuse claims by teenage girls.
Dershowitz has been accused of sex abuse by one of Epstein's victims, and Starr was ousted as president of Baylor University in 2016 after an investigation into his handling of sexual assault claims against football players.
Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, who dropped an investigation into Trump University in 2013 after receiving a campaign donation from the future president's foundation, will also join the team.
Lara Trump mocks Joe Biden’s speech impediment at ‘Women for Trump’ event: ‘Let’s get the words out Joe’
During a "Women for Trump" event in Iowa this Thursday, President Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, seemingly mocked Joe Biden's speech impediment and suggested the Democrats are in big trouble having him as a front runner in the 2020 election.
"Every time he comes on stage and they turn to him, I'm like, Joe can you get it out, let's get the words out, Joe," Trump said. "You kinda feel bad for him."
According to Trump, who is the wife of President Trump's son Eric, Biden's frontrunner status is a result of the Democrats being "desperate."
"That is why they have tried since the day he came down the escalator to stop Donald Trump," she said, referencing the 2015 moment when Donald Trump descended the Trump Tower escalator to announce his candidacy.
Jeffrey Epstein’s former defense lawyer will defend Trump on the Senate floor
America's most famous celebrity attorney, Alan Dershowitz, said Friday he would be part of the legal team defending President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial.
According to US media reports, another high-profile member of the team will be Ken Starr, the special prosecutor in the 1988 Bill Clinton impeachment.
Starr is a hero to many on the right, even if Clinton ultimately was acquitted in the Senate.
"Professor Dershowitz will present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal," said a statement on his personal Twitter account.