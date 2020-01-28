Quantcast
True blood? In the shadow of Theranos, Truvian revives dream of low-cost blood tests

Published

1 min ago

on

San Diego life sciences executive Jeff Hawkins is trying to bring credibility back to field rocked by scandal.A former Illumina vice president, Hawkins heads startup Truvian Sciences. The 5-year-old c…

2020 Election

Trump supporter Doug Collins will soon launch campaign for US Senate in Georgia

Published

5 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Breaking Banner

John Bolton had concerns about Donald Trump’s favors to autocrats: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Former national security advisor John Bolton privately told the US attorney general last year about concerns that President Donald Trump was essentially granting favors to autocrats, The New York Times reported Monday.

It said the revelations, concerning the leaders of China and Turkey, come in an unpublished book manuscript by Bolton.

The same manuscript says Trump told Bolton that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security aid to Ukraine until officials there helped to investigate his political rivals, the Times previously reported.

Those allegations have roiled Trump's impeachment trial that is ongoing in the US Senate.

Breaking Banner

Fox News host scolds Mike Pompeo for scuffle with reporter: ‘Don’t be such a baby!’

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Fox News host Steve Hilton scolded Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for being a "baby," a "bully" and an "embarrassment" after NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly reported that he berated and cursed at her for asking questions about the Ukraine scandal.

"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got into an ugly dustup with an NPR reporter this week, and I've got something I want to get off my chest," Fox's Steve Hilton told his viewers on Sunday.

