‘Truly psychotic’: Mike Pompeo marks end of 2019 with days-late tweet boasting about family and slain foreign leaders

1 min ago

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confused social media users by marking the end of 2019 more than a week late with a bewildering photo montage.

The secretary of state shared eight photos of highlights from last year, 10 days into the new year — including a shot of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, whose death President Donald Trump ordered two days into 2020.

Other photos showed Pompeo’s family and dog, the slain ISIS leader Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi, a map of Ukraine and singer Linda Ronstadt, who criticized the secretary of state for enabling Trump.

Other Twitter users tried to make sense of Pompeo’s tardy commemoration.

