‘Truly psychotic’: Mike Pompeo marks end of 2019 with days-late tweet boasting about family and slain foreign leaders

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confused social media users by marking the end of 2019 more than a week late with a bewildering photo montage.

The secretary of state shared eight photos of highlights from last year, 10 days into the new year — including a shot of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, whose death President Donald Trump ordered two days into 2020.

Other photos showed Pompeo’s family and dog, the slain ISIS leader Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi, a map of Ukraine and singer Linda Ronstadt, who criticized the secretary of state for enabling Trump.

A little late… but here’s a brief look back at 2019 + a few days into the new year! pic.twitter.com/Kc8REY0hQZ — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 10, 2020

Other Twitter users tried to make sense of Pompeo’s tardy commemoration.

these days we all live so far apart and time moves so fast, it's important to take a quiet moment to reach out and catch folks up on family, the dogges, people I've killed, places I do corruption, celebrities who have owned me. good vibes to all in 2020! — living in Baudrillard book (@PatBlanchfield) January 10, 2020

Repent evil one — khearts🇺🇸👭👫👀#ForHumanity (@krazyheartss) January 10, 2020

Putting an assassination with Linda Ronstadt and a good good dog seems like a really weird way to go — Brandon Duck (@bducksav) January 10, 2020

This is truly psychopathic. — Joanna No War Oltman Smith (@jooltman) January 10, 2020

The Rapture isn’t real Mike — Astro & Fang’s Mom (@JillTriplett7) January 10, 2020

Slap China on that map & you’d have Quid Pro Joe’s piggy banks. — Joel Schwartz (@buckeye36) January 10, 2020

Stop your complicity and #Testify — Aging Artemis (@AgingArtemis) January 10, 2020

We are gonna send you to the Hague — No More Wars (@TakeSpecialist) January 10, 2020

A wedding, a new dog, #planning the assassination a foreign leader to distract from your master's crimes, ogling Linda Ronstat. Yeah 2019 was a busy year Mikey. — sagewmn (@sage_wmn) January 10, 2020

Wow! This is a whole other level of crazy!! — Vicki (@kikiu2fan) January 10, 2020

Sociopath — GhostsDwell 🇨🇦🌊 (@Sephoramoon) January 10, 2020

The dog deserves better than you for a master. — DonnaMasiello (@DAMasiello) January 10, 2020

Something is deeply rotten in your soul — rheumatoid atreides 🐐 💯 #NoWarOnIran (@deepstatekush) January 10, 2020