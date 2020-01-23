Trump accused of ‘ripping off’ taxpayers after his golf resort jacks up room rates before his visit

President Donald Trump will be making a visit to his own Trump National Doral golf resort this week — and it looks like it will cost taxpayers even more than usual.

Huffington Post reports that Trump will be visiting the Trump National Doral to address the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting on Thursday.

Just ahead of the president’s visit, however, Trump National Doral “raised the nightly rate for its least expensive rooms from $254 to $539,” which is “just under the maximum per-night rate federal government rules permit for a hotel in South Florida, and is triple the normal ‘per diem’ rate employees are supposed to follow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This means that taxpayers are going to be hit with a bigger bill for the president’s visit than they would have been if the resort had charged its normal rates — and all that money will be going directly into the president’s pockets.

Robert Weissman, president of the liberal watchdog group Public Citizen, hammered the president for committing such blatant self-enrichment in an interview with Huffington Post.

“What better way to defend yourself in an impeachment trial over abuse of power than to jet to your private golf resort on the public dime, secure lots of publicity for the club on the public dime, and then, possibly, rip off taxpayers by forcing them to pay extra for the staff whose costs at the resort are billed to ‘we the people,'” he said.