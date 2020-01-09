Trump administration justifies killing Iranian commander as self-defense at the United Nations
The United States told the United Nations on Wednesday that the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was self-defense and vowed to take additional action “as necessary” in the Middle East to protect U.S. personnel and interests.
In a letter to the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said the United States also stands “ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime.”
The killing of Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday was justified under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, wrote Craft in the letter seen by Reuters, adding “the United States is prepared to take additional actions in the region as necessary to continue to protect U.S. personnel and interests.”
Under Article 51, countries are required to “immediately report” to the 15-member Security Council any measures taken in exercising the right of self-defense. The United States used Article 51 to justify taking action in Syria against Islamic State militants in 2014.
Why the US is unlikely to go to war with Iran
The killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the United States — and Iran’s response — raises many important legal and strategic issues.
Was the killing legal under international laws regarding the use of force? Given the Iranian missile strikes that came on Jan. 7, how will President Donald Trump respond? How will NATO member countries respond to the U.S. president’s request to be more involved in the Middle East?
Most importantly, will tensions between the U.S. and Iran boil over into war? It is possible, but not likely.The legality of the U.S. strike
Soleimani was a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian armed forces, and leader of the Quds Force. The Quds Force is responsible for IRGC operations outside of Iranian territory such as recruiting and training forces to fight against the U.S. in other countries in the Middle East.
