Trump apologist Matt Schlapp gets owned when telling Democrats they don’t deserve to be briefed on Iran

Far-right activist Matt Schlapp tried to stick it to Democrats but he ended up falling flat on his face.

Taking to Twitter Friday night, Schlapp told top Democrats that they don’t deserve to be briefed on the Iran strikes and slaying of a top Iranian general.

“Dear Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff: if you think President Trump is a traitor and should be removed from office don’t be surprised if you find yourself cut out on military decisions. It’s why impeachment without crimes is so dangerous for our national security,” Schlapp tweeted.

There’s just one problem: Trump didn’t tell Republicans either. As Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand pointed out to Schlapp, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee was cut out of the loop as well.

While Trump didn’t tell anyone other than Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in Congress or the Senate, he did tell Israel and random people around his Mar-a-Lago golf club.

If Trump refused to inform Democrats due to impeachment, what’s the excuse for refusing to tell Republicans?

See other comments below:

It’s almost like the trump administration has no idea what they’re doing. 🤷‍♂️ — Matthew B (@nomoregopbs) January 4, 2020

Yet the Israelis knew in advance. — Dumfounded 🤯 (@j2dumfounded) January 4, 2020

Cool. They’re officially using war as a political weapon. No one saw this coming 🙄 — ryan thomas (@ryanct99) January 4, 2020

Yes, we already know Trump is a vindictive infant. What is the reason he cut out Sen. Burr but let his country club patrons and family in on the plan? — trish smith 🇺🇸🍑🆘 (@javamom66) January 4, 2020

That’s not how it works… This is the hypocrisy that drives us crazy… You say you believe in America yet you buck the system when it suits you… It’s shameful — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) January 4, 2020

There was a crime. A serious crime. And no amount of your living in 'Alice in Wonderland looking glass Republican speak' will change that. — Francis Macomber (@fmacomber) January 4, 2020

That's some mobster talk right there, unelected asskisser. — 🌊🇺🇸Carrie Sweet🇺🇸🌊 (@CarrieSweet2017) January 4, 2020