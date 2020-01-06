Trump brazenly lies to gullible evangelicals — his biggest lie is that he’s a Christian himself: op-ed
In an op-ed for the conservative outlet The Bulwark, Steven Waldman argues that while Trump is a prolific liar, he has a special category of lies he reserves for evangelicals who are his ardent supporters. “Some of these lies are about himself, some are about the world we all live in. Some are about what Trump claims he’s done for Christians,” he writes.
But Trump has been less helpful to their cause then evangelicals think, according to Waldman.
For example, Trump claims he fulfilled his campaign promise of repealing the Johnson Amendment, the law that curtails churches from endorsing political candidates while still maintaining their tax-exempt status.
“This is not a thing that actually happened,” Waldman points out. “What actually did happen, in the real world, is that Trump proposed repealing the Johnson amendment and the Republican controlled Congress failed to do it. When Trump had to decide what issues to emphasize during budget negotiations, he did not aggressively push the Johnson amendment repeal. The Johnson amendment is still on the books.”
In regards to Trump’s claim that he’s advancing religious freedom around the world, one need only to look to China and their ongoing persecution of Muslims to know that’s not entirely true.
In Trump’s world, “religious freedom takes second chair—at best—to trade” when it comes to China. Waldman notes that Trump’s religious freedom crusade has not extended to Saudi Arabia, where scores of protesters, “most of whom are religious minorities, have been beheaded or sentenced to death in the kingdom, some of them minors.”
Another lie Waldman says Trump tells his evangelical base is that “everyone else despises them. That way, his supporters can be angrily defensive, while still feeling good about themselves.”
Finally, Waldman cites the ultimate lie that Trump tells evangelicals: that he himself is a devout Christian.
Read his full piece over at The Bulwark.
Trump tweets Iran will ‘never have a nuclear weapon’
President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his insistence that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, amid mounting tension over the US killing of a top Iranian commander.
Writing in all-caps, the US leader tweeted: "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"
The tweet came a day after Tehran announced it was further winding down observance of parts of an international deal struck to ensure that the country does not secretly develop a nuclear weapon under cover of its civilian nuclear industry.
Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 deal negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama. Last year, Iran resumed uranium enrichment, reporting a tenfold increase in production.
Defense Secretary’s chief of staff leaving Pentagon amid escalating tensions with Iran
The Defense Secretary's chief of staff is leaving the Pentagon.
Eric Chewning, chief of staff to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, will step down at the end of the month, the latest in a series of high-profile civilians to leave the department, reported Politico.
He will be replaced by Jen Stewart, the top Republican staffer on the House Armed Services Committee, according to the Pentagon.
Stewart previously served as a top adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs.
‘You’re not a dictator’: Nancy Pelosi announces vote to limit Trump’s war powers
Pelosi sent a letter to House Democrats decrying Trump’s ordered killing of a top Iranian general as a “provocative and disproportionate” attack.
“As members of Congress, our first responsibility is to keep the American people safe,” Pelosi said. “For this reason, we are concerned that the administration took this action without the consultation of Congress and without respect for Congress’ war powers granted to it by the Constitution.”