Trump brazenly lies to gullible evangelicals — his biggest lie is that he’s a Christian himself: op-ed

In an op-ed for the conservative outlet The Bulwark, Steven Waldman argues that while Trump is a prolific liar, he has a special category of lies he reserves for evangelicals who are his ardent supporters. “Some of these lies are about himself, some are about the world we all live in. Some are about what Trump claims he’s done for Christians,” he writes.

But Trump has been less helpful to their cause then evangelicals think, according to Waldman.

For example, Trump claims he fulfilled his campaign promise of repealing the Johnson Amendment, the law that curtails churches from endorsing political candidates while still maintaining their tax-exempt status.

“This is not a thing that actually happened,” Waldman points out. “What actually did happen, in the real world, is that Trump proposed repealing the Johnson amendment and the Republican controlled Congress failed to do it. When Trump had to decide what issues to emphasize during budget negotiations, he did not aggressively push the Johnson amendment repeal. The Johnson amendment is still on the books.”

In regards to Trump’s claim that he’s advancing religious freedom around the world, one need only to look to China and their ongoing persecution of Muslims to know that’s not entirely true.

In Trump’s world, “religious freedom takes second chair—at best—to trade” when it comes to China. Waldman notes that Trump’s religious freedom crusade has not extended to Saudi Arabia, where scores of protesters, “most of whom are religious minorities, have been beheaded or sentenced to death in the kingdom, some of them minors.”

Another lie Waldman says Trump tells his evangelical base is that “everyone else despises them. That way, his supporters can be angrily defensive, while still feeling good about themselves.”

Finally, Waldman cites the ultimate lie that Trump tells evangelicals: that he himself is a devout Christian.

