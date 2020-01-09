Trump campaign scrambling to defend president’s unpredictable behavior as 2020 election nears: report

President Donald Trump’s re-election team planned on selling a second term with slogans like “promises made, promises kept” and “big government socialism,” but instead they’re scrambling to stay ahead of an impeachment trial and escalating tensions with Iran.
The White House lurches along behind the president’s constantly shifting message, with late and sometimes conflicting statements, but his re-election campaign just pushes out whatever talking points are needed to justify any decision Trump makes, reported Politico.
“You never know what tomorrow will bring,” said one campaign aide.
After Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani and Tehran retaliated with missile strikes, the Trump campaign blasted supporters with fundraising texts, emails and social media posts boasting about “another dead terrorist.”
“America is sending a clear message to bloodthirsty savages around the world,” the 2020 campaign tweeted out. “You don’t stand a chance against the righteous might of the United States military.”
Trump allies believe both issues — impeachment and Iran — will help his re-election campaign, but some former administration officials aren’t so sure.
“They should stick to bread and butter issues,” said one former official. “They should pound away at the economy, safety, immigration. People eventually vote on what impacts them and what they feel.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.