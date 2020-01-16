Trump can’t ‘ignore laws passed by Congress’: Legal experts agree with feds that Trump broke the law
After the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) declared that President Trump violated federal law by withholding military aid to Ukraine, the folks over at Law&Crime reached out to some legal experts to get their thoughts on the matter.
On Thursday, the GAO stated that faithful execution of the law “does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” adding that the Trump administration “withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted.”
According to former New Jersey prosecutor and current Law&Crime Network host Bob Bianchi, the GAO’s finding is “rather obvious from a constitutional perspective.”
“Our Founding Fathers designed three branches of government to be checks and balances against one another,” he continued. “Hence, when the executive branch fails to carry out the laws passed by Congress a constitutional breakdown occurs. The GAO finding is a reflection of the idea that the president can not unilaterally decide to ignore laws passed by Congress, a co-equal branch of government.”
National security attorney Bradley P. Moss also weighed in, saying that “actual objective analysis clearly finds the President was breaking the law in his scheme to withhold aid to Ukraine.”
”How much of this are Republican Senators willing to put up with before they say ‘enough is enough’?” Moss asked.
Trump ridiculed as a ‘big baby’ for showing kids a map of 2016 results: ‘It’s his blankie’
President Donald Trump was blasted as a "baby" for apparently worrying about his legitimacy after two articles of impeachment were transmitted from the House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate.
During an Oval Office event on "constitutional prayer in public schools," Trump had a large map on his desk showing the 2016 election, with red showing areas won by Trump and blue showing areas won by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic Party nominee.
The map, however, is misleading as it shows the election results by area. But land does not vote, people do. And despite the largely-red map, Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 2,868,686 votes.
Lev Parnas’ lawyer releases video of Trump talking with Parnas — after president says he never spoke with him
President Donald Trump said in a press availability Thursday that he'd never spoken to Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas. It was less than one hour later that Paras' lawyer released a video showing the two men talking.
"I don't know him," says Pres Trump of Lev Parnas. Says he may have taken photos with him, "which I do with thousands of people, including people today that I didn't meet." Trump went on to say the Parnas allegations are "a big hoax." And he doesn't think he's ever spoken to Parnas.
Previously, Trump said that he never met Parnas until a trove of photos were released of the two men together at various different events over the years.