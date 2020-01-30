Trump claims Americans are ‘disgusted’ and are ‘leaving the Democratic Party in droves’

President Donald Trump lashed out at this political rivals on Thursday even as the United States Senate continued with his impeachment trial.

“Americans across the political spectrum are disgusted by the Washington Democrats’ Partisan Hoaxes, Witch Hunts, & Con Jobs,” Trump argued, without citing any evidence.

“Registered Democrats and Independents are leaving the Democrat Party in droves, & we are welcoming these voters to the Republican Party w/ wide open arms!” he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump posted his comments following a reelection campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa.