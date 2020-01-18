Trump defended Bernie Sanders and attacked newspapers during post-golf Twitter meltdown

Donald Trump appeared visibly agitated during his Florida vacation on Saturday as the United States Senate ramps up the impeachment trial of the president.

Trump spent Saturday at Trump International Golf Club, before returning to Mar-a-Lago.

“Trump is at his golf course in West Palm Beach again. It is his 76th day there. He has now spent 241 days on a golf course he owns in his 1,094 days in office,” HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte reported Saturday. “He is on his 27th trip to Mar-a-Lago, raising his taxpayer-paid golf tab to $127 million.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At Mar-a-Lago, Trump unleashed a Twitter tirade. He began by bragging about his approval rating among Republicans — while ignoring that the majority of Americans disapprove of his job.

95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party, A Record. Thank You! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2020

Trump then alleged that the Democratic National Committee was rigging the primary against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

They are taking the Democrat Nomination away from Crazy Bernie, just like last time. Some things never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump went on to attack Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalists Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig over their highly-anticipated book, A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America prior to its Tuesday release. The commander-in-chief complained that the book was “demeaning and belittling.”

Another Fake Book by two third rate Washington Post reporters, has already proven to be inaccurately reported, to their great embarrassment, all for the purpose of demeaning and belittling a President who is getting great things done for our Country, at a record clip. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The leader of the free world then turned his attention to climate change, blasting the idea of New York building a sea wall to protect against rising sea levels. Instead, Trump urged New Yorkers to rely upon “mops and buckets” — a suggestion for which he was harshly criticized.

ADVERTISEMENT

After having already attacked The Washington Post, Trump set his sights on The New York Times:

If you listened to the flawed advice of @paulkrugman at the @nytimes, a newspaper that was going broke until I came along, you would have entirely missed the RECORD BREAKING Stock Market (and other) numbers produced since Election Day, 2016. Sorry, those are the FACTS….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT