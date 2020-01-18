Quantcast
Trump defended Bernie Sanders and attacked newspapers during post-golf Twitter meltdown

2 hours ago

Donald Trump appeared visibly agitated during his Florida vacation on Saturday as the United States Senate ramps up the impeachment trial of the president.

Trump spent Saturday at Trump International Golf Club, before returning to Mar-a-Lago.

“Trump is at his golf course in West Palm Beach again. It is his 76th day there. He has now spent 241 days on a golf course he owns in his 1,094 days in office,” HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte reported Saturday. “He is on his 27th trip to Mar-a-Lago, raising his taxpayer-paid golf tab to $127 million.”

At Mar-a-Lago, Trump unleashed a Twitter tirade. He began by bragging about his approval rating among Republicans — while ignoring that the majority of Americans disapprove of his job.

Trump then alleged that the Democratic National Committee was rigging the primary against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Trump went on to attack Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalists Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig over their highly-anticipated book, A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America prior to its Tuesday release. The commander-in-chief complained that the book was “demeaning and belittling.”

The leader of the free world then turned his attention to climate change, blasting the idea of New York building a sea wall to protect against rising sea levels. Instead, Trump urged New Yorkers to rely upon “mops and buckets” — a suggestion for which he was harshly criticized.

After having already attacked The Washington Post, Trump set his sights on The New York Times:

