Trump ends up making ‘humiliating concessions’ after the regimes he attacks are strengthened: Paul Krugman

In his column for The New York Times this Monday, Paul Krugman noted that when the US conducts military operations, there’s usually a surge of patriotism from Americans expressing solidarity with their country. But in the wake of the US’s targeted killing of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, Krugman says that wave of patriotism isn’t happening in America; it’s happening in Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In other words, Trump’s latest attempt to bully another country has backfired — just like all his previous attempts,” Krugman writes.

“From his first days in office, Trump has acted on the apparent belief that he could easily intimidate foreign governments — that they would quickly fold and allow themselves to be humiliated,” Krugman continues. “That is, he imagined that he faced a world of Lindsey Grahams, willing to abandon all dignity at the first hint of a challenge.”

Using examples such as North Korea and China, Krugman contends that the regimes Trump threatens are strengthened rather than weakened, “and Trump is the one who ends up making humiliating concessions.”

The reason? Trump “has a hard time grasping the fact that other countries are real — that is, that we’re not the only country whose citizens would rather pay a heavy price, in money and even in blood, than make what they see as humiliating concessions,” according to Krugman.

Another reason is that, according to Krugman, America is not the raw economic and military power that it used to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even more important, however, was the fact that America was something more than a big country throwing its weight around. We always stood for something larger.”

Read Krugman’s full piece over at The New York Times.