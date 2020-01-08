Trump ends up making ‘humiliating concessions’ after the regimes he attacks are strengthened: Paul Krugman
In his column for The New York Times this Monday, Paul Krugman noted that when the US conducts military operations, there’s usually a surge of patriotism from Americans expressing solidarity with their country. But in the wake of the US’s targeted killing of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, Krugman says that wave of patriotism isn’t happening in America; it’s happening in Iran.
“In other words, Trump’s latest attempt to bully another country has backfired — just like all his previous attempts,” Krugman writes.
“From his first days in office, Trump has acted on the apparent belief that he could easily intimidate foreign governments — that they would quickly fold and allow themselves to be humiliated,” Krugman continues. “That is, he imagined that he faced a world of Lindsey Grahams, willing to abandon all dignity at the first hint of a challenge.”
Using examples such as North Korea and China, Krugman contends that the regimes Trump threatens are strengthened rather than weakened, “and Trump is the one who ends up making humiliating concessions.”
The reason? Trump “has a hard time grasping the fact that other countries are real — that is, that we’re not the only country whose citizens would rather pay a heavy price, in money and even in blood, than make what they see as humiliating concessions,” according to Krugman.
Another reason is that, according to Krugman, America is not the raw economic and military power that it used to be.
“Even more important, however, was the fact that America was something more than a big country throwing its weight around. We always stood for something larger.”
Breaking Banner
Trump is ‘incomprehensibly abnormal’ — and the media is failing to warn Americans about the real dangers: columnist
Americans have now put up with President Donald Trump's erratic behavior and overt narcissism for so long that we risk losing track of just how dangerous he is, writes New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie.
"It feels, at times, that when it comes to Donald Trump, our political class is... struggling to understand an incomprehensibly abnormal president," Bouie argues in his latest column. "The reality of Donald Trump -- an amoral narcissist with no capacity for reflection or personal growth -- is evident from his decades in public life. But rather than face this, too many people have rejected the facts in front of them, choosing an illusion instead of the disturbing truth."
2020 Election
After Biden offers ‘no comment’ response to Middle East escalation, critics suggest: How about ‘No War with Iran’
"If your candidate right now is saying anything other than 'the US cannot go to war with Iran and should de-escalate immediately,' they shouldn't be your candidate."
While peace advocates and his more progressive 2020 rivals remain outspoken in their demand for deescalation and telling President Donald Trump to end his reckless march to war, former Vice President Joe Biden is being chided for issuing a weak-tea response after Iranian missiles hit U.S. military bases in Iraq Tuesday night—a direct retaliatory strike following last week's U.S. assassination of top military leader Qasem Soleimani.
Commentary
The current US approach to nuclear weapons can only lead to Armageddon
The decade ends with two major threats to humanity: global warming leading to a climate catastrophe and the threat of a nuclear war extinguishing our civilization. The U.S. has pulled out of the Paris Agreement and is wrecker-in-chief of the weak climate change agreement that all the countries had signed to limit the emission of greenhouse gases. It is also leading the charge for a nuclear armageddon, dismantling all nuclear arms control treaties. Expectedly, there has been a Russian response, but not by matching the U.S. efforts but by asymmetric measures designed to defeat the U.S. attempts of gaining nuclear dominance. Such an asymmetric response does not reduce the threat of a nuclear exchange but only ensures that there will be no winner in such a nuclear war.