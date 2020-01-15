Quantcast
Trump fires off a confusing complaint about ‘another Con Job’ after Pelosi names impeachment managers

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats after Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the seven impeachment managers who will serve as prosecutors in his Senate trial.

“Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump posted on Twitter.

“All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate,” he said, even though today’s actions were done by the House, not the Senate.

