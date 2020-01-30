Trump has a weirdly predictable habit of accusing disgruntled ex-administration members of begging: CNN

CNN’s Daniel Dale has noticed a pattern when it comes to President Trump: When he falls out with a former supporter or administration member, he slanders the person by claiming they ‘begged’ him for something — and former national security adviser John Bolton is the latest example of this pattern.

In the wake the earth-moving New York Times report that cited leaks from an unpublished manuscript of Bolton’s upcoming tell-all book, Trump fired off a series of tweets at Bolton with questionable grammar, one of which claimed he “begged” Trump for a “non Senate approved job.”

“For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, ‘begged’ me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying ‘Don’t do it, sir,’ takes the job, mistakenly says ‘Libyan Model’ on T.V., and many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?” Trump tweeted.

….many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

Dale then cited other examples of former Trump allies who got the beggars label.

Mitt Romney: “Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous ‘ass’ who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s!” Trump tweeted on October 5, 2019.

Omarosa Manigault Newman: “She never made it, never will,” Trump tweeted on August 13, 2018. “She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her.”

Steve Bannon: “Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book,” Trump tweeted on January 5, 2018. “He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!”

For more examples, read Dale’s piece over at CNN.com.