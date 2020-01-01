Trump has stolen credit from Obama by blurting one specific lie over 56 times in just the last year alone

President Donald Trump has repeatedly lied about a veterans bill that was actually signed by his predecessor.
The president claimed credit for giving veterans a new health care option in a New Year’s Eve response to a Twitter follower, marking at least the 56th time he repeated that falsehood in 2019 alone, according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale.
According to Dale’s records, Trump has repeated that lie at least 109 times during his presidency.
Trump has claimed he secured $716 billion for the military, and gives Republicans credit for passing a new version of the Choice program — which has existed since 2014.
The Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act of 2014 was introduced by Rep. Harold Rogers (R-KY), passed by the GOP-led House and the Democratic-led Senate and then signed into law by President Barack Obama.
Trump has falsely claimed that lawmakers had been trying to pass the measure for 44 years, but Rogers’ bill was introduced in October 2013, about 12 months before Obama signed the bill into law.
The bill signed by Trump, the VA Mission Act, integrates a variety of community care programs and provides $5.2 billion to continue funding the program in its current form.
