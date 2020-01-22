Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump impeachment lawyer’s first brush with fame: Attacking rainbow flags in Florida

Published

8 mins ago

on

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jay Sekulow, a key member of President Donald Trump’s legal team in his impeachment trial, has a colorful history in Orlando — literally.Sekulow, currently part of the team arguing Tru…

Read More

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New Trump rules give his own golf courses freedoms to pollute Florida — and 6 other states

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's golf courses could end up polluting streams and wetlands under a new rule by his administration.

"The Trump administration on Thursday will finalize a rule to strip away environmental protections for streams, wetlands and other water bodies, handing a victory to farmers, fossil fuel producers and real estate developers who said Obama-era rules had shackled them with onerous and unnecessary burdens," The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump impeachment lawyer’s first brush with fame: Attacking rainbow flags in Florida

Published

8 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Where’s Justice Roberts?!’ Internet explodes after GOP senator flouts trial rules to give interview to Fox News while in session

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

On Wednesday evening, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) appeared to break the rules of the Senate impeachment trial by stepping out of the chamber to give an interview to Fox News' Tucker Carlson:

Ummm Tucker Carlson got Josh Hawley to step away from the impeachment hearing about an hour ago to give him an interview. Notice how Tucker says “you’re just taking a break from a trial in progress” pic.twitter.com/dH5Jjwmofg

— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 23, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image