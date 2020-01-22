Trump inaugural committee sued for $1 million booking at Trump International Hotel: report

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Karl Racine, the Attorney General of Washington, D.C., is suing the Trump inaugural committee for allegedly violating laws governing use of charitable donations.

According to the complaint, the committee booked the hotel ballroom for $175,000 a day, plus $300,000 in food and beverage expenses, despite knowing that the venue was priced above fair market value and despite barely using the space during the booking.

Under D.C. law, nonprofits may not use their tax-exempt funds in order to generate profit for private businesses, which Racine contends was the purpose of this booking.

