Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump inaugural committee sued for $1 million booking at Trump International Hotel: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Karl Racine, the Attorney General of Washington, D.C., is suing the Trump inaugural committee for allegedly violating laws governing use of charitable donations.

According to the complaint, the committee booked the hotel ballroom for $175,000 a day, plus $300,000 in food and beverage expenses, despite knowing that the venue was priced above fair market value and despite barely using the space during the booking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under D.C. law, nonprofits may not use their tax-exempt funds in order to generate profit for private businesses, which Racine contends was the purpose of this booking.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Moderate’ Republicans blasted for their ‘fealty’ to McConnell’s trial rules

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Writing for Esquire on Wednesday, columnist Charles P. Pierce had nothing but scorn for the "moderate" Senate Republicans like Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and those in vulnerable seats like Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) — all of whom voted in lockstep to adopt the draconian, pro-Trump impeachment trial rules put forth by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

"The first big mistake made by President Barack Obama was his determination to look forward, and not back," wrote Pierce. "Too many of the criminals working for the last worst president in history skated. Too many Wall Street vandals got away clean. That cannot be allowed to happen again. The corruption of this administration* is unprecedented."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Major GOP revolt over Trump impeachment prevented by Mitch McConnell’s maneuvering: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a draconian set of impeachment trial rules that broke his promise to abide by the standards used in President Bill Clinton's trial, he appeared to walk back some of the harsher provisions, like the one allowing the Senate to reject evidence from the House and the one requiring all opening arguments be delivered within a two-day span.

Some analysts, like CNN historian Tim Naftali, took this as a sign that McConnell has a weaker grip on his caucus than he is letting on. But according to Politico's John Bresnahan and Burgess Everett, McConnell's retreat was a tactical maneuver that ultimately helped him keep his party in line.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump insists China telling truth about deadly coronavirus: ‘It’s going to be just fine’

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump says he trusts China’s President Xi Jinping is being truthful about a deadly coronavirus that has now reached the United States.

Trump insisted the situation was under control, after the coronavirus has killed nine in China and been confirmed in one case in the U.S., the president told CNBC.

“We have it totally under control,” Trump said from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control, it’s going to be just fine.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image