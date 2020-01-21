‘Trump is frustrated, angry, and he wants it his way’: Washington Post reporters describe ‘chaotic’ and ‘dysfunctional’ White House
The word “chaos” has often been used to describe Donald Trump’s presidency, and Washington Post reporters Phil Rucker and Carol Leonnig depicted the Trump White House as being in a frequent state of chaos and disorganization when they appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday and discussed their new book, “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s testing of America.”
A great deal of research went into the book: Rucker and Leonnig spoke to a long list of people in Washington, D.C. who had observed the Trump White House first-hand. And a recurring theme in the interviews they conducted is that chaos has been a prominent feature of Trump’s first three years in office.
“I can tell you what we heard over and over,” Leonnig told hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski as well as presidential historian and frequent MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham. And the Post reporters repeatedly heard from interviewees that they found Trump’s “rash decision-making” to be “worrisome.”
Meacham asked Rucker and Leonnig if there was anything “positive” about Trump’s management style. And they responded, “There are ways to clean up the mess sometimes” during Trump’s “chaotic, dysfunctional presidency.”
Brzezinski asked the Post reporters who in the Trump Administration is “challenging” Trump at this point the way that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did in the past — and Rucker lamented, “I don’t think there is anyone at this point who is really standing up to the president.”
Rucker added that the Ukraine scandal and Trump’s impeachment are the result of Trump being surrounded by sycophants who tell him what they think he wants to hear. Had more people in the Trump Administration been willing to stand up to him, Rucker asserted, the Ukraine scandal might have been avoided.
Leonnig explained, “Trump is frustrated, angry, and he wants it his way.” And she went on to describe him as “a president who always puts himself first.”
2020 Election
Trump faces a swing state voter revolt because he failed on jobs: former adviser Gary Cohn
In a deep dive into Donald Trump's three-year record of economic policies -- and how they may impact the 2020 re-election if he is still on the ballot -- one of his former economic advisers admits that his failure to make a dent in unemployment in the midwest may come back to bite him at the polls.
According to Politico's report, "President Donald Trump launches into the fourth year of his presidency this week with some strong economic numbers to support his case for reelection: Unemployment is low, job growth remains solid, wages are rising and the stock market is soaring.
2020 Election
SCOTUS grants Trump his ObamaCare wish – will not review case to kill health care law before election
The U.S. Supreme Court has just given President Donald Trump and Republicans their wish. A case brought by red state Republican attorneys general and backed by President Trump and his administration found ObamaCare unconstitutional. Democrats want the nation's top court to take it up but Republicans don't want to face voters before the 2020 election if they win and ObamaCare is voided.
Democrats asked the Supreme Court to take the case now. The Court Tuesday morning refused. Had the Supreme Court taken the case it either would have strengthened ObamaCare, or voided it. Either way, Republicans would have paid at the polls.
Breaking Banner
House managers warn White House counsel Pat Cipollone he must disclose information as a ‘material witness’
On Tuesday, in the immediate run-up to the impeachment trial, House managers sent a letter to White House counsel Pat Cipollone, warning him that he is a "material witness" to President Donald Trump's alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The letter further demands that he disclose firsthand information prior to the beginning of the trial.
Read the full letter below:
House managers have sent a letter to WHCO Pat Cipollone stating that the evidence gathered in the impeachment inquiry indicates he is a "material witness" to the charges laid out in the articles, and demand he must disclose all firsthand information prior to the trial pic.twitter.com/2BTfA8JGMQ